Sims 4: How to Get Magic Beans & What They Do

Magic Beans have been a thing in The Sims 4 ever since it received its ‘Seasons‘ expansion pack. While their in-game use has since ended for the most part, they can still be used with the help of a few cheats. In this guide, we’ll talk you through how to get Magic Beans in The Sims 4 and what they can be used for.

Getting Magic Beans in The Sims 4

First, you need to know that you’ll need to reach level 10 Gardening to obtain Magic Beans in Sims 4. When you reach it, you can buy the rare plant seeds from the computer or if you click the “purchase seeds” option on a planter.

A rare seed package costs 1,000 simoleons, but note that the purchase doesn’t guarantee that you’ll get a magic bean because rare seeds contain various plants.

There are six different Magic Beans you’ll need to get, each of which tie into a different mood. These are:

Angry Magic Bean

Confident Magic Bean

Flirty Magic Bean

Playful Magic Bean

Sad Magic Bean

Uncomfortable Magic Bean

It’s worth noting that while you can still obtain these magic beans from the Rare Plants pack, you can no longer use them in the way described below without using some cheats.

This is due to a limited-time event ending. This also allowed players to get Magic Beans by speaking to random PlantSims in the world.

Using Magic Beans in The Sims 4

When The Sims 4 Seasons first released, players were able to get a Magic Stump from Jasmine Holiday, a challenge coordinator. Unfortunately, this challenge is no longer available in the game as it was a limited-time event.

Instead, you’ll need to enable cheats, and then enter the following cheat in the box:

bb.showhiddenobjects

Press Enter and you should find the Magic Stump in the “Outdoor Activities” section.

Your Magic Beans Can Make a Magic Tree

Place the Magic Beans on the Magic Stump and water them and they’ll eventually grow into a Magic Tree. You can then head inside the Magic Tree and find the Forbidden Fruit. Eat this and you’ll become a PlantSim.

How Long Being a PlantSim Lasts & Abilities

Eat the Forbidden Fruit Inside the Magic Tree to Become a PlantSim!

Your Sim will remain as a PlantSim for five days in-game before returning to their normal form.

A PlantSim has the ability to talk to plants to build their social skills, and can also absorb solar energy from plants to fill their hunger motive. This replaces the normal ‘Hunger’ motive and can only be filled by being out in the sun or using the ability.

That’s everything you need to know about Magic Beans in The Sims 4. Looking for the best Sims 4 mods or the best custom content? Check out our extensive lists we’ve linked for you.