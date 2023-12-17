Every Sims 4 Expansion, Ranked From Worst to Best

The many EPs of the Sims universe continue to keep the franchise alive, incorporating more content with each passing year. But with so many add-ons out there, it can be challenging to keep up with them all, especially when deciding on a new EP. So, to get the complete package, we’re here to rank all The Sims 4 expansion packs from worst to best.

15. Snowy Escape

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Although Snowy Escape is at the bottom of the list, it is by no means a bad Sims 4 expansion pack. One of its best qualities is the many decorative objects you can utilize in almost any world, showcasing a Japanese-inspired furniture collection. The pack is also just plain fun to explore, where you can take a trip down the snowy mountains and relax in the cozy rock garden.

But what makes Snowy Escape fall short is the fact that it feels more like a vacation spot rather than an actual expansion in gameplay. Yes, it can be perfect for those family outings, yet it doesn’t quite have any necessary attributes that others do.

14. Eco Lifestyle

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Eco Lifestyle promotes a positive message of keeping the world clean, using craftable projects and communal living. That means Simmers can establish their own electricity and water systems while planning out missions during the Neighborhood Action Plan events.

It can certainly be exciting to watch how the town evolves from a desolate land to an immaculate, energy-saving neighborhood. However, Eco Lifestyle feels more like a one-stop shop; it can be fun to play the pack the first time around, but there’s nothing much else to do outside of that. I personally haven’t used much of the Build Mode items in other worlds either, so it’s more or less catered to its designated world alone.

13. Island Living

Image Source: Maxis Studios

In hindsight, Island Living can feel like another vacation spot world, yet it’s so much more than that with its conservationist career and mermaid lifestyle. As a conservationist, you’ll be able to keep the beaches clean and study the wonders of the water. Or, if you are interested in another pathway, you can sink into fishing, diving, or even a lifeguard career.

Not to mention the enriching culture surrounding Sulani, where you can learn about the local folklore with the island ancestors. The expansion pack, unfortunately, doesn’t have much replay value beyond these factors due to its lack of content. Nevertheless, it can still provide you with some fun activities when you want to change up the pace.

12. Discover University

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Discover University was our first introduction to the college lifestyle in The Sims 4. Thus, instead of jumping into a career right away in the Young Adult stage, you’ll have the option to further your knowledge in a specific field of interest. On top of that, the world of Britechester just feels like any real-life college town, bringing in party-filled events and clubs for extracurricular activities.

But as much as I wanted to like the entirety of the Discover University pack, you can’t actually go into class (a concept that wasn’t introduced until High School Years.) It can also be extremely tough to handle a full-time schedule, forcing you to settle for a select few activities to avoid being overwhelmed. I understand that it’s meant to reflect the real world, but having that high amount of homework and studying deters you from everything else in the EP.

11. Cats & Dogs

Image Source: Maxis Studios

You may be surprised to see Cats and Dogs so low on this Sims 4 expansion pack ranking (especially since I’m a huge pet lover myself.) However, the gameplay side of the add-on can be pretty exhausting with the consistent needs of the animals. On some occasions, it made me feel like a terrible pet owner, where they’d get taken away just because I didn’t tend to them 24/7.

Don’t get me wrong; the Cats and Dogs expansion pack is still a necessary pack that I believe every animal lover should get. The EP brings out some of the most meaningful and heartfelt moments, whether it be through training sessions or simple family downtimes. Though, I suggest not going overboard with cats and dogs within the household so you can refrain from pulling your hair out with their constant need for attention.

10. Horse Ranch

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Compared to Cats and Dogs, I had a much easier time taking care of horses since they can, for the most part, tend to their needs in dire situations. It doesn’t require as much of that 24/7 attention with cats and dogs, so it feels a lot less hectic. Even more so, I truly enjoyed living on the land as a rancher, in which you craft Nectar recipes and look after small animals.

I would say that Horse Ranch feels more like a game pack than an expansion pack. It only does a little in terms of gameplay, with horses being the only main selling point. The world is also relatively smaller than other Sims 4 expansion packs despite having a new traveling system with horses.

9. Get to Work

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Although Get to Work can sometimes have a bad rap in the Sims community with its bugs and performance issues, it still is the first introduction to immersive jobs in the franchise. In previous games, careers only offered rabbithole activities, requiring you to wait around for your Sims to come home. That is until Get to Work finally allowed players to dive into their character’s work life as a Detective, Doctor, or Scientist.

Then, you can dabble in the pack’s retail side, featuring bookstores, boutiques, and bakeries. Get to Work has a lot to offer, and even if you don’t always go for those new career paths, it’s there for you to try out whenever you’re tired of those less-interactive jobs.

8. City Living

Image Source: Maxis Studios

City Living is another excellent Sims 4 expansion pack that ushers in apartments for this particular entry. Most worlds lean on a residential approach, but this EP can change up this dynamic with its upscale buildings and ongoing events. There’s always something to do in San Myshuno, from karaoke nights to cultural festivals.

When it’s time to go home, you’ll have to deal with everyday problems like leaky pipes or bug outbreaks, adding to The Sims 4’s realistic value. The only thing I will say is that the newest For Rent offers more of an apartment-style of living due to its multi-units, which was neglected in City Living.

7. High School Years

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Like Get to Work, High School Years finally brought an interactive experience specifically for the younger generation. Now, Simmers can get some insight into what the educational system is actually like while also having more control over their studies. Build Mode takes on a new form at the same time, creating expansive schools with a classroom-themed collection.

Teenagers in past Sim installments have been relatively neglected in content, so it’s nice to see them get more opportunities with prom and graduation. Plus, High School Years showcases a new social media system as a Simfluencer, where you can rise in popularity through the Trendi app.

6. Get Together

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Many Sims 4 expansion packs have come and gone over the years, and one that you may have forgotten is the communitive Get Together add-on. Although it has been quite some time since it was released, it proves its value as one of the largest worlds in the game. In comparison, the pack’s Windenburg features upwards of over 20 lots, while the latest For Rent only has 9.

Group activities make the pack feel much more meaningful, setting up hangouts and establishing clubs to meet new Sims. The franchise has always been about togetherness, and that’s exactly where this EP shines. Almost every part of this world has something going on, including battling it out on the dance floor and having a splash in the pool.

5. Get Famous

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Even though I love the realistic side of the Sims universe, it’s exciting to take a dip into a lavish lifestyle. Fortunately, the Get Famous expansion pack indulges in this way of living, making you feel like a true celebrity. You’ll see Sims fawning over your character and unlock a sparkling effect around them to enhance your affluence more.

The acting career can also be fun to play through, and it will gradually get better the more you rise to fame. By the end of it, you’ll find yourself being the king or queen of the town where everyone wants to know your name.

4. For Rent

Image Source: Maxis Studios

The newest Sims 4 expansion pack, For Rent, introduced a much-awaited feature almost every Sim has asked for with multi-unit living. In all these years, homes have been restricted with a family-size limit, and now, you’ll be able to make a whole town using a single lot alone (maybe it’ll be squished together, but at least it’s possible.)

Tenants and Property Owners have joined alongside this new gameplay system, giving you more tasks to do around the house. We also can’t forget about the Southeast Asian-inspired content that For Rent brought to the table as the franchise expands to more cultures in an incredibly unique way.

3. Growing Together

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Everything from the Get Together pack was taken a step further in the Growing Together expansion, creating social dynamics within the family. Rather than having a strictly positive or negative relationship with someone, you’ll be able to trigger different companionships, such as Jokester, Close, and Strict.

In particular, if your Sims share a Jokester dyanimic, they’ll goof around whenever they are near each other, creating much more impactful moments between the household. Compatibilities and more social interactions were also added to the game for even more realism, which could either lead to a sentimental conversation or chaotic fight.

2. Seasons

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Seasons has basically become a must-have expansion pack that every Simmer needs. If you’ve solely played the base game, you’ll notice that many things stays the same, with the exception of Sim aging. On the other hand, Seasons changes the world around you regarding to weather, holiday content, and seasonal activities.

It’s much more satisfying when time moves along in this depiction, as opposed to the somewhat stand-still version in the base game. The pack will give you something to look forward to throughout the Sim years, and it also provides you with a Gardening career if you’ve got a green thumb.

1. Cottage Living

Image Source: Maxis Studios

If there’s one expansion pack that every Simmer agrees on, it would definitely be Cottage Living. It’s the true embodiment of living off the land using all the natural resources around Henford-on-Bagley. Coupled with that, the aesthetic of the world and the Build Mode items complement the environment very well, upping the coziness factor that the Sims franchise is known for.

Not only will you get lost in customization, but there’s also so much to do with the wide variety of content. Simmers will undoubtedly have more than enough to explore, from stitching to jam-making to gardening, especially when your hard work pays off.

But just when you think that’s all, Cottage Living has another bonus of animal care, adding in llamas, cows, and chickens. With all this in mind, you can see why it’s a stand-out pack through its abundance of content.