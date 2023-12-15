Sims 4 For Rent Interview – Jason Chu Discusses EA & Maxis’ Mission for an Authentic Southeast Asian Experience

One of the many features that made the Sims franchise stand out from other games is the inclusion of various cultures, in which players can truly feel represented. Whether it be through the creation of a character or household, it gives them a chance to say, “Hey, look, it’s me” or “This is what my childhood home used to look like.”

Throughout the years, the Sims series has evolved even more with cultural representation, especially with the latest For Rent expansion pack that centers around a Southeast Asian lifestyle. I had the privilege of chatting with the EP’s Cultural Consultant, Jason Chu, who discussed the importance of authenticity during the development process.

In the course of the early stages, Jason states, “Going in, the producers at EA were very clear that they wanted something that made folks who come from Southeast Asia or are in SEA or have family from SEA… they wanted their players, this global fanbase, to feel the familiar in it. To make sure that this wasn’t a fantasy or a projection or an objectification of SEA.”

The main goal, amongst many others, was to genuinely make it feel like a lived-in neighborhood. So, instead of seeing cultural representation as an add-on, it was a necessity that was significant to the creative process. Chu goes on to say, “I really want to praise EA and the design team that I worked with directly for seeing cultural consulting as a valued add.”

Image Source: Maxis Studios

The team behind the pack could have, by all means, simply focused on building an environment that only strived to entertain the player. Yet, The Sims 4 For Rent pack is much more than that; it’s meant to bring more meaning to storytelling and even real-life narratives that Southeast Asian players can reminisce about.

Jason also utilized inspirations from his own life during the brainstorming process. In particular, he states, “In the course of working on this, I was messaging my dad, who grew up in Bangkok, and was asking him some questions even about like ‘What would this be like?’ and ‘Where would this be?'” These influences helped the pack grow, shaping its authenticity and representation. It was very much a collaborative project that didn’t lean on one side or one person, allowing it to evolve in a respective and appreciative way.

Even minor features that could have been dismissed were the heart and soul of the pack. Jason mentions, “Little things like saying, ‘Hey, the night market could get a little more cluttered.’ That’s part of the fun of walking through a night market anywhere in Asia, is feeling that heat and that energy.”

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Of course, The Sims 4 For Rent’s Night Market isn’t the only Southeast Asian-inspired concept in the new world of Tomarang, including features like the Pressure Cooker, Squat Toilets, and Tuk-Tuks. On top of that, the architecture breathes more life into the EP, with the added bonus of incorporating multi-unit homes. Speaking of the new building system, Jason chimes in with how this new gameplay represents SEA culture even more.

“Multi-generational households are extremely common. That’s the norm. I think that the fact that this new neighborhood and this new world have been packed in alongside this new game system. It can lead to some really interesting emergent gameplay,” Chu says. This new style can also expand to other cultures that share this way of living, bringing the family together in more unique ways that may not be possible alone.

I was also really curious about how the For Rent pack was “Inspired by a unique blend of tradition and modernity,” which was previously discussed in its initial announcement. How did EA and Maxis Studios achieve a balance of Southeast Asian history and the modern age of today? Fortunately, Jason touched upon this to give some insight into this process. He expresses, “If we’re talking about a modern and traditional blend, really just reflecting what you see on the street in any modern SEA city, like Singapore, Manila, or Bangkok…”

Many other locations inspired this blend, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Philippines, Malaysia, and many more. However, the For Rent world was not built upon a singular area, as he states, “This new world, Tomarang… it’s definitely a world inspired by, again, not aiming for a one-to-one reproduction of any one culture. Or any one neighborhood. But it’s something that draws from, in a respectful and in a culturally aware way, of different SEA regions.”

In that light, Tomarang is a celebration of both traditional and modern Southeast Asia, which is one of the many aspects of where SEA shines. Even more so, Jason discusses how the culture has inspired many different forms of media.

“The traditional and the modern are so blended… I think that’s why SEA and Asia influences so much of this sort of pop culture imagination, right? You look at Cyberpunk, you look at Blade Runner, or you look at so many different IPs set in Asia and SEA. And it’s clear that there’s this sort of fascination with this blending of traditional cultures with extremely cutting-edge contemporary lifestyles. So, for me, frankly, that’s where the authenticity comes in,” Jason explains.

You can see that authenticity in The Sims 4 For Rent pack through its mixture of contemporary and traditional values. Food is an excellent example of this, given that the latest entry provides many familiar dishes that anyone from SEA or someone who has family there can reminisce about. Jason also commended the team on this, saying, “One place where it’s reflected really well is in the new recipes… the new recipes incorporate foods that are native to different SEA cultures.”

The meals we share almost always bring out the fondest memories. Jason and I also talked about our joy of the classic Filipino dish, Pancit, and how excited we were to see it on the pack. Moments like this wouldn’t be possible without EA and Maxis Studios’ mission for authenticity.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

“What’s really neat in this expansion pack is that it gives people even more tools… the emergent gameplay that I had in this last session felt like the neighborhood my mom grew up in,” Chu mentions. Having these items and worlds available further enables a more personal experience, thus establishing more unique opportunities for the player.

Most importantly, Jason talks about how The Sims 4 For Rent doesn’t play into the fantasy world of Southeast Asia. He adds, “The dev team was very clear that they wanted to do it in a way that would not feel like a parody. They did not want any sort of insensitivity toward what people care about. What people value. How people live.”

EA and Maxis Studios’ mission for authenticity is one of the many reasons this pack has a lot of heart, especially with the significance of bringing in Jason Chu as a Cultural Consultant. It just further solidifies the Sims franchise’s long-reigning success, and it will undoubtedly continue to grow as its representation values expand.