From the tropical world of Sulani to an eco-friendly lifestyle, The Sims 4 features various exclusive packs and items that expand the universe even further. But, since there is a considerable amount of these add-ons, we’ve compiled this list of all The Sims 4 Expansion Packs to give you a better idea of what to expect from this beloved series.

Horse Ranch

After many years of fans asking for horses, the game has finally introduced this beloved animal with the Horse Ranch expansion pack. You’ll be able to ride on your noble steed across the Western-inspired Chestnut Ridge as you run your very own ranch. In addition to the horses, you can nurture Mini Sheep and Mini Goats, as well as visit a lively social center to get familiar with the town’s residents.

Growing Together

Growing Together enhances the family aspect of the franchise by incorporating child-friendly interactions and objects. Not only will you be able to cruise down the coast in San Sequoia, but you can also develop relationship dynamics that can change a Sim’s reactions toward another. Players can also anticipate new life milestones with adults, like midlife crises and workplace rivals, offering new challenges for longtime Simmers.

High School Years

High School Years showcases an extension of a Sim’s educational journey that finally allows you to go to school, differing from past versions of the franchise. As a player, you’ll attend classes, befriend classmates, and dance the night away at prom in the extensive Copperdale map. From there, you can visit the Amusement Park and the ThrifTea store to have some fun, as well as enjoy the comforts of your home with the High School Years’ decorative features.

Cottage Living

In The Sims 4: Cottage Living, players can raise and nurture various animals, such as cows, chickens, and llamas. You’ll also have the chance to live in an adorable cottage and grow fresh ingredients right from your backyard. In addition, the world of Henford-on-Bagley is a quaint area where everyone can get together to cross-stitch and eat from picnic baskets.

Snowy Escape

The map of Mt. Komorebi is a winter wonderland where your Sims can go for a downhill ride in Snowy Escape. When it’s time to relax, you can bathe in the natural hot springs and get warm from the kotatsu table. Players can also check out the expansion pack’s Build Mode products of Japanese-inspired furniture like Shoji Doors and Tatami Mats.

Eco Lifestyle

Want to live a sustainable life? Then, The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle is the perfect pack for you, where you’ll be able to reduce, reuse, and recycle. Players can craft goods, think of new ideas with the community, and decorate their houses with things they find around the world to create a biodegradable utopia.

Discover University

Like High School Years, the Discover University expansion pack lets players dive into the educational journey of a Sim in various institutes. You can decide which campus you want to enroll in, such as the University of Britechester or Modern Foxbury Institute, to level up your household member in the field of your choice. After you get accepted, you can choose to live in a dorm or an alternative housing option and set a schedule to get a jump start on your career.

Island Living

Everyone dreams of vacationing at the perfect oasis, and now you can do that with The Sims 4: Island Living. While adventuring around the sultry Sulani, players can journey along the waters in the Island Canoe and build some sand castles on the sunny beaches. Furthermore, you can join careers like fishing, diving, and lifeguard to earn Simoleons on the island and purchase some island-themed goodies from Build Mode.

Get Famous

The Get Famous expansion pack is excellent for players who want to boost their ego, especially when Sims faint at the sight of your character. You’ll be able to increase your fame by starting an acting career and possibly earn a legendary diamond in Starlight Boulevard. You can also become a celebrity as an influencer when promoting products and capturing moments from streaming.

Seasons

To make your Sims experience more realistic, this pack affects the world around you with hot, rainy, snowy, and stormy days. On top of the change in seasons, there will be activities with each passing month, such as getting gifts from Father Winter, gardening in the summer, and watching out for lightning.

Cats and Dogs

Your Sims family will finally be complete with the addition of the Cats and Dogs expansion pack. In this story, you can choose a breed in Create A Pet to establish a bond with your new best friend or take it a step further by becoming a vet. The world of Brindleton Bay is full of places to explore, like the park’s obstacle course, where your pet can practice their endurance and prove their strength in agility courses.

City Living

Are you tired of living in the suburbs? Then, it’s time to go to City Living’s San Myshuno. Players will have the opportunity to live in apartments and work their way up to the Penthouse to experience the luxurious side of the town. In return, you can explore the area by checking out the Karaoke Bar in the Fashion District and trying savory meals in the Spice Market.

Get Together

If you want to experience the wonders of a megalopolitan with a big group of people, you should definitely get the Get Together expansion pack. All you have to do is set up an event with your selected Sims and choose a destination of your choice in Windenburg. While there, players can live out their best life with fun interactions, including dancing, dining out, and joining clubs.

Get To Work

In one of the first-ever interactive careers of The Sims 4, players can become a Doctor, Detective, or Scientist in the Get To Work expansion pack. Unlike other gameplay mechanics of previous installments, you can now do a series of tasks to perform at your job and create a business of your own, such as a bakery, art gallery, and many more.

That does it for our list of all The Sims 4 expansion packs.