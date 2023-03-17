How to Deal with Midlife Crises in Sims 4 Growing Together

Image Source: Maxis Studios

The Growing Together expansion pack brings a new set of challenges to players thanks to its realistic mechanics. Not only can your Sim lose their job, but they can also experience high amounts of stress during certain intervals in their life, causing them to reach a breaking point. So, if you want to know how to deal with midlife crises in The Sims 4 Growing Together, we’ll explain what you need to do to get rid of them.

Midlife Crisis in The Sims 4 Growing Together, Explained

The Sims 4 Midlife Crises can happen at any point during a character’s Adult life stage, where you’ll receive a warning for an “Early Midlife Crisis.” These instances typically happen to those who are unhappy with their life, even moreso when their moodlets are consistently in the negative range or performing activities they don’t like. Fortunately, players can gradually help a Sim’s midlife crisis by completing particular desires in the Aspirations section.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

From there, you’ll see a ‘Midlife Crisis!’ prompt with various tasks that can decrease the time for this calamity upon completion. In particular, players who receive a ‘Desire for Adventure’ crisis must do outdoor or risky activities to help the Sim. Each time you achieve a desire in Aspirations, you’ll unlock another one until the phenomenon eventually ends.

To help make the experience more accessible, the game does slow down a character’s Energy need during this event. You can also see the duration of a midlife crisis by looking at a Sim’s moodlet, which usually results in a tense emotion for a few days. However, it isn’t required to complete these temporary desires since these adult insecurities can go away when the time runs out.

Players can unlock other types of midlife crises through different lifestyle choices, like being unsuccessful in their careers. Based on the Infant update and Growing Together live stream, there are four categories of this mechanic, with Desire for Adventure as one of them, but the rest are currently a mystery due to the early stages of the game.

That covers everything you need to know about how to deal with midlife crises in The Sims 4. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to baby-proof your house.

