How to Baby Proof House in The Sims 4
Hold down the baby fort.
The beginning stages of a Sim’s parenting life have been relatively mild for the most part, considering that babies can only be placed in the comfort of bassinets. Yet, now these infants have more free-roaming power thanks to a new update that furthers the realism of the beloved franchise. So, to prepare for this latest challenge, here’s how to baby proof your house in The Sims 4.
How Do You Baby Proof a House in The Sims 4?
To baby proof a house in The Sims 4, you can select any door or gate and press ‘Lock For…’ to ‘Apply Baby Proofing.’
Any time you initiate this procedure, your tiny household member won’t be able to access these particular entryways, where you’ll see the standard ‘can’t walk there’ icon above their head. Players can also try out the new In the (Safety) Zone Baby Fence, which features a colorful playpen for both inside and outside environments.
Toddlers can escape these areas, regardless of baby proofing, so keep an eye out for these youngins. Unfortunately, objects like toilets and dressers do not include these features, but there aren’t any risks of them getting injured from these products. Players can still lock a door or gate by traditional means, as well as prohibit a particular Sim from entering or exiting a location.
Do You Need to Baby Proof Your House in the Sims 4?
The Sims 4’s baby proofing isn’t a requirement for your parenting lifestyle, yet it does help you when you need to confine your child to a specific place. Therefore, those who need to step out of the room for a short time can add a lock to the door or playpen to prevent them from escaping to an unwanted area.
It’s entirely up to the player whether or not they want to baby proof their house, and you can still watch out for your family members by clicking on their current status at the bottom of the screen.
So there you have it; this is how to baby proof your house in The Sims 4. For more information, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including the release date for the upcoming Growing Together pack.
