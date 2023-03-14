How to Get a Science Baby in Sims 4 (Infant Update)
Introducing the new surrogacy feature!
With the latest Infant update, players can try out the latest life stage that takes babies out of the crib and into a child-safe household. But, of course, every Sim family experiences life differently, especially when welcoming a new member. So, if you want to learn about the update’s surrogacy feature, here’s how to get a Science Baby in The Sims 4.
How to Do a Baby Surrogacy in Sims 4
Players can get a Science Baby by selecting the option via the mobile device. When on your character’s phone, you can go to the Home app and find two methods: ‘Have Science Baby With…’ and ‘Have Science Baby as Single Parent.’
Each technique will cost 1,200 Simoleons, and you’ll need to have a relatively good relationship to initiate a baby surrogate with another Sim.
Relationships for a Science Baby can vary (except for Single Parent roles), whether it be romantic, platonic, or strictly surrogacy-based; as long as there is some degree of mutual respect between the Sims, they can begin this process. Once players choose to have a baby, they must press ‘OK’ again when it asks them, ‘Are you ready to add a Newborn to your household?’
As for how long it takes to get your new family member, you can expect an immediate arrival at your house, where you can name your child instantly and place them in a bassinet. Before the Infants update, Simmers could not do a surrogacy feature, and the only way to do this procedure was through mods.
Maxis Studios implemented this new program to offer a more realistic experience for the players, as well as provide additional forms of storytelling.
That does it for our guide on how to get a Science Baby in The Sims 4. For more content, you can check out the release date for the upcoming Growing Together pack or explore the relevant links below for Sim-related inquiries.
