Is There a Changing Table in Sims 4? Answered
Get rid of those stinky diapers.
Now that Sim infants have received more realistic characteristics and movements, you can expect some challenges as a single or co-parent. Even something as simple as diaper changing can be a hurdle since there isn’t necessarily a specific area to throw away those dirty nappies. Fortunately, we’re here to help you by explaining whether or not changing tables is available in The Sims 4.
Where Is the Changing Table in Sims 4 Infant Udapte?
The only way to get a changing table in The Sims 4 is by purchasing the Growing Together expansion pack, which includes the product in Build Mode. Unfortunately, those with the base game Infant update won’t be able to find this object, and their Sim will automatically place the dirty diaper on the ground. This interaction is relatively the same as the previous version, where it doesn’t require a specific space to change the baby’s nappy.
Since placing dirty diapers isn’t exactly the best approach, you can add a wastebasket in the room and drag it over to reduce the messiness factor. But, of course, players will have some difficulty when traveling with their infant, so be sure to search for a nearby trash can when out and about.
If you buy the Growing Together, you can place a changing table in the house to make the process easier. Simmers can also locate these facilities while exploring the new San Sequoia world, in which you can find them in public bathrooms. Furthermore, you can pre-order the Growing Together pack to claim the PowerWalk Companion to make traveling more accessible, as well as the Travel Crib by Gordian (included in the Infant update.)
That does it for our guide on The Sims 4’s changing table. For more baby content, you can check out all the new features in the Infant update or explore the relevant links below for additional information.
- What Is The Sims 4 Growing Together Release Time? Answered
- What’s New in The Sims 4 Infant Update? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Baby Proof House in The Sims 4
- How To Do the Sims 4 Motherlode Cheat
- All Money Cheats in The Sims 4