Sims 4 For Rent Cheats: Max Unit Cap Increase & New Traits & More

Wish we could use these cheats for IRL rent.

Sims 4 For Rent Market
The Sims universe has always welcomed shortcuts that could either improve your experience or cause some mayhem. So, now that a new EP has joined the collection, we’ll show you a few handy Sims 4 For Rent cheats.

How to Use Cheats in The Sims 4

Before getting into For Rent cheats, you should learn how to use them in The Sims 4. All you have to do is open the chat box by pressing ‘Ctrl + Shift + C’ and enter ‘testingcheats on’. Console users can also hit all four triggers on their controller to open the box.

Activating cheats in The Sims 4
You should receive a notification indicating an active status for The Sims 4 cheats. Simmers can also deactivate them by switching the string to ‘off’ instead of ‘on.’

All Sims 4 For Rent Cheats

The life of a Property Owner and Tenant can be highly challenging to manage, so it’s crucial to utilize cheats in The Sims 4 For Rent. We’ve tested out the newest cheats for the EP and some of the classics from the base game with the following strings:

Increase Max Unit Cap For Rent Cheat

Although Sims 4 For Rent showcases a max unit cap, you can increase this limit by entering ‘bb.increaserentalunitcap on/off’. For example, Simmers can activate the hack using ‘bb.increaserentalunitcap on’ to unlock the ‘+Create Unit’ button after the sixth room.

Increasing the max cap unit in The Sims 4 For Rent
You’ll be free to place as many units as you want on the lot, but there is a limit of up to 99 units per save file. Now, bear in mind that the performance may be hindered by the abundance of Sims onboard, so try not to go wild with your family sizes.

Sim Trait For Rent Cheats

Players can expect new cheats for The Sims 4 traits, introduced in the For Rent expansion pack. However, the Wise characteristic can only be tweaked for elders since it is reserved for the senior life stage.

CheatsEffects
traits.equip_trait GenerousGain the Generous trait for current Sim
traits.remove_trait GenerousRemove the Generous trait for current Sim
traits.equip_trait NosyGain the Nosy trait for current Sim
traits.remove_trait NosyRemove the Nosy trait for current Sim
traits.equip_trait CringeGain the Cringe trait for current Sim
traits.remove_trait CringeRemove the Cringe trait for current Sim
traits.equip_trait Wise (elders only)Gain the Wise trait for current Sim
traits.remove_trait Wise (elders only)Remove the Wise trait for current Sim

Sim Aspiration Cheats

The latest EP features four new Aspirations: Seeker of Secrets, Five-Star Property Owner, Fount of Tomarani Knowledge, and Discerning Dweller. Enter the following cheats to maximize your time in Sims 4 For Rent:

CheatsEffects
aspirations.complete_current_milestoneComplete your current objectives
sims.give_satisfaction_points # (your desired number)Increase Satisfaction Points for Aspiration

There will likely be additional cheats to come for The Sims 4 For Rent EP as more players discover its hidden secrets. We’ll be sure to update this guide once more information has been disclosed.

That covers everything you need to know about our Sims 4 For Rent cheats guide. For more help, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our picks for the best Sims gifts.

