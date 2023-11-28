10 Gift Ideas for the Simmer in Your Life

If you have someone in your life who spends countless hours in The Sims series, then now is the perfect time to get them an “Ooh be gah” present. So, to help you pick out an item in the real-world Buy Mode, here are the best The Sims gift ideas that don’t require you to use the Motherlode cheat.

The Sims Shop Apparel

Image Source: Maxis Studios

The new Sims Shops is an excellent way to start out your present search as the official merchandise one-stop store from Maxis Studios. The designs of the pastel-colored apparel will remind your special someone of the iconic clothing from the game, inspired by items from the CAS (Create-a-Sim.)

Whether it be the classic Plumbob t-shirt or the embroidered hoodie, your Simmer will undoubtedly rejoice at the sight of this exclusive content. But if they are more into accessories, you can check out The Sims Shop’s adorable sticker, enamel pin, and plushie collection.

Plumbomb Headphone Accessory

Image Source: Etsy via CraftIRL

The Plumbob headphone attachment from Etsy’s CraftIRL is perfect for streamers or Simmers who enjoy the musical composure of the games. With this on, they’ll be able to become just like their avatar with the famous Plumbob diamond that can show off their current mood. If they are feeling a little down in the dumps, they can use the red item as opposed to the happy-filled green moodlet.

The accessory doesn’t pack on too much weight, so you don’t have to stress about it being uncomfortable for those cozy sessions. Alternatively, a custom Plumbob can be used instead, where you can ask the seller to possibly design it with your Simmer’s favorite color.

The Unofficial Sims Cookbook

Image Source: Amazon via Taylor O’Halloran

Sim players know all about the delicious spread of feasts, especially if they’re on a culinary pathway. Thus, you can make their life sizzle with the unofficial cookbook, showcasing numerous recipes from the popular series.

You don’t even have to worry about your friend or family member’s skill level, given that the cookbook welcomes all kinds of chefs. As for the recipes, your Simmer will instantly recognize dishes from The Sims franchise, from Silly Gummy Bear Pancakes to Grandma’s Comfort Soup. They’ll also get to test their knowledge of the series with its entertaining trivia questions.

Cow Plant

Image Source: Etsy via XeonCrafts

As a longtime Simmer myself, I love replicas of in-game content that go beyond the scope of the screen. That’s where this handmade Cow Plant from XeonCrafts comes in to commemorate The Sims’s wacky bovines. The carnivorous plant made its first debut in The Sims 2: University, almost acting as a pet for your household.

The Cow Plant has now transcended to The Sims 4, resulting in the creation of this real-life product. Fortunately, this bovine doesn’t bite, and it makes for an excellent desk accessory and hidden storage holder.

Simlish Mug

Image Source: Etsy via Amzeby

If your special someone often speaks in Simlish, you should definitely get them the Leeb, Leefuh, Lurve cup. It plays into the well-known “Live, Laugh, Love” saying with a twist of the beloved Sim language. The mug also exhibits the Plumbob symbol to add more charm to its design.

Apart from this product, there’s a ton of more Sims gift ideas on Etsy and Redbubble. In particular, you can purchase the “I Work Hard So My Sims Can Have Every Expansion Pack” cup. Or, Redbubble showcases a nutrition fact-inspired mug for Simmers, who have spent a considerable amount of time playing the series.

The Sims 4 Game Bundles

Image Source: Maxis Studios

The Sims catalog has a lot to explore through its expansions, Stuff packs, and themed kits. Fortunately, you can put a few of them together using the three bundles. First, we have the Decorator’s Dream, providing you with the Cottage Living EP, Tiny Living, and Dream Home Decorator.

Then, there’s the Everyday Sim Bundle, which ushers in the perfect virtualistic life with the changing Seasons, struggles of Parenthood, and chore-filled Laundry Day. Last but not least is the ultimate Pet Lovers Bundles, expanding the beloved Cats and Dogs expansion pack. Be sure to also check out our guide on the next Sims sale to get a deal on these packages.

Custom Sims Trait Stickers

Image Source: Etsy via WednesdayStickerShop

Since it’s all about custom content in The Sims universe, why not get them a personalized Sims 4 trait sticker? Not only can you customize the colors of this set, but you can also choose from a variety of classic in-game characteristics.

Those unfamiliar with The Sims 4 traits can base this gift around their personality type, including Creative, Foodie, and Active. There’s more than enough to pick from to get the right selection for your gift receiver, and you can always speak to the seller to see the closest type of characteristic.

EA Play Membership

Image Source: EA

Another excellent Sims gift idea is a membership to the EA Play subscription, which can be purchased at your local retailer or EA’s Game Cards page. Through the base package, you’ll provide your special someone with the Get to Work EP, early trials of new releases, 10 percent discounts, and a library of Electronic Arts’ hit titles.

For a higher price, you can buy the EA Play Pro membership to provide them with an added bonus of the Toddler Stuff Pack. It also comes with early access to premium editions of newly released installments, in-game member rewards, and even more popular titles in the library.

Sims by Candlelight

Image Source: Etsy via WriterDesigns

We’ve seen all kinds of content on this list of Sims gift ideas, but the one thing that’s missing is a present that caters to the game’s cozy side. Luckily, Etsy creator WriterDesigns created the pleasant Sims candle that can illuminate the room anytime your Simmer starts their session.

The candle includes three scents: Comfort Spice, Sea Breeze, and Vanilla Bean. It’s also made with a natural soy wax blend and cotton wick, lasting around 50 to 60 hours. The Sim candle will go along perfectly for those long playthroughs, and they can utilize it as a reusable glass container after its last light.

The Sims Gift Shop-Inspired Shirts

Image Source: Etsy via PixelPerfectPlaces

Etsy’s PixelPerfectPlaces harnesses many Sim-inspired designed t-shirts that could be straight out of a gift shop. For starters, you can purchase the Oasis Springs apparel, based on the Sims 4 world from the Get to Work pack. There’s also a tropical Sulani shirt from the Island Living EP, exhibiting the peaceful beaches of this sultry location.

Besides The Sims 4, you can kick it old school with The Sims 2’s Strangetown clothing or the third installment’s Isla Paradiso. However, if you aren’t sure which area to pick, you may want to ask them about their preferred world for a more personalized Sims gift.

That concludes our The Sims gift guide to prepare you for the holiday season. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the list of all expansion packs.