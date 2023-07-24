All Grannies Cookbook Recipes in The Sims 4

When it comes to cooking recipes, Sims 4 doesn’t have a whole lot of options, at least not until you purchase DLC. Instead of doing that, you can add over 100 dishes to Sims 4, without spending a dime, by installing the Grannies Cookbook mod. Are you hungry for some home cooking? Let’s check out what it has to offer!
All Recipes Added in Sims 4 Grannies Cookbook Mod
The greatest aspect of creator Littlbowbub’s Grannies Cookbook mod is just the variety of meals you can cook in Sims 4, from breakfast to BBQ. Even better, it has a nice selection of drinks, too. Some of the food can also be shared with children, like mixed berries. It’s a long list, but here are all recipes in the Grannies Cookbook mod:
- 4 Tier Flowers Wedding Cake
- Acai Smoothie Bowl
- Afternoon Tea
- Ajiaco Soup
- Alfredo
- Angel Strawberry Cake
- Apple Slices
- Apple Spinach Puree
- Apple Strawberry Banana Puree
- Avocado Strawberry Smoothie
- Baby Reveal Cake
- Bakewell Tart
- Banana Bakes
- Banana Fritters
- Banana Milkshake
- BBQ Chicken
- BBQ Ribs & Baked Beans
- Beef Patty
- Beef Patty with Coco Bread
- Beef Tacos
- Big Hot Chocolate
- Black Forest Gateaux
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
- Bun Bo Hue
- Bunny Cake
- Candy Corn Freakshake
- Carrot & Coriander Soup
- Carrot Puree
- Cauliflower Chickpea Tacos
- Chai Latte
- Cheesecake Brownies
- Cherry Bakewells
- Chicken & Dumplings
- Chicken & Waffles
- Chicken Alfredo
- Chicken roti
- Chicken Soup
- Chili Cheese Garlic Doughballs
- Chocolate Bubble Tea
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes
- Chocolate Crepes
- Chocolate Egg Ice Cream
- Chocolate Milkshake
- Chocolate Nests
- Chocolate Pretzel Freakshake
- Chorizo Tacos
- Collard Greens & Cornbread
- Corgi Cake Roll
- Corned Beef Hash
- Crumpets
- Diced Pear
- Egg & Soldiers
- Eggnog
- Espumilla
- Family Cereal
- Fluffernutter Sandwiches
- Fluffy Lemon Pancakes
- Fondant Fancies
- Frog Themed Cake
- Fruit & Chocolate Pot
- Fruit Crepes
- Gingerbread Cake
- Gingerbread Latte
- Grapes
- Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup
- Gummy Bear Freakshake
- Gummy Worm Freakshake
- Ham Dinner
- Honey & Banana Toast
- Honeydew Bubble Tea
- Hot Toddy
- Jam & Cream Scones
- Jam Marmalade Toast
- Key Lime Pie
- Lavender Garden Cake
- Lemon & Sugar Crepes
- Lemon Blueberry Cake
- Lemon Cheesecake
- Love Heart Shortbread
- Macaroni Cheese
- Mac n Cheese with Fried Chicken
- Mango Sticky Rice
- Marshmallow Sticks
- Meat & Cheese Blini
- Meatloaf
- Milk Bubble Tea
- Mince Pies
- Mini Egg Chocolate Cake
- Mixed Berries
- Moimoi
- Mud Pie
- Mussels
- No Bake Strawberry Delight
- Orange Fruit Roll
- Oxtails
- Pancakes & Berries
- Peach Cobbler
- Pears Beans and Bacon
- Penguin Cake
- Pesto Lasagne
- Pie n Mash with Parsley Sauce
- Pineapple Coconut Smoothie
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake
- Pink Flowers Unicorn Cake
- Pink Grapefruit Bubble Tea
- Pink Rose Wedding Cake
- Potato Smiley Faces
- Potato Unicorn Shapes
- Pot Roast
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Raclette Meat Platter
- Rainbow Smoothie
- Raspberry Lemon Tart
- Raspberry Millefeuille
- Ratatouille
- Ravioli
- Rustic Wedding Cake
- Salisbury Steak
- Salmon Lox Bagels
- Salted Maple Caramel Latte
- Satay Chicken Skewers
- Sausage Rolls
- Sherbet Unicorn Cake
- Shrimp & Mackerel Skewers
- Sliced Banana
- Smiley Face Pancakes
- Sprinkles Birthday cake
- Star Bread
- Strawberries
- Strawberry Bites
- Strawberry Bubble Tea
- Strawberry Cheesecake
- Strawberry Milkshake
- Strawberry Mochi
- Strawberry Pancakes
- Strawberry White Chocolate Cake
- Stuffed Peppers
- Sushi Tray
- Taro Bubble Tea
- The Famous Birthday Cake
- The Full Fry-up
- Three Cheese Pizza
- Tomato Soup
- Trifle
- Tsoureki
- Turkey Dinner
- University Celebration Cakes
- University Celebration Cupcakes
- Winterfest Lasagne
- Winterfest Puddings
- Winter Pudding Biscuit
- Wonton Soup
- Yule Log
By my count, that’s 153 unique recipes to try out, many of which sound so delicious right now. There’s three cheese pizza, a turkey dinner for holidays, and some nice roleplaying recipes like university celebration cakes.
How to Install and Use Grannies Cookbook Mod
Now that your mouth is watering, let’s get it installed, shall we? The least complicated way is by installing CurseForge and downloading Grannies Cookbook mod from its official CurseForge page. You just click through the CurseForge installer, then go to the mod page and click the ‘Install’ button.
Once that’s out of the way, and you’re in-game, you’re going to open up the Build menu and use the search function on the left-hand side and search ‘Cookbook.’ Grannies Cookbook will come up as an option under small appliances for 45 Simoleons. Interact with the cookbook and the recipes are yours!
That’s all there is to getting Grannies Cookbook mod up and running as well as accessing all the recipes in Sims 4. If you’re new to modding, the best place to start is with our list of the best Sims 4 mods!