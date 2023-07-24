All Grannies Cookbook Recipes in The Sims 4

When it comes to cooking recipes, Sims 4 doesn’t have a whole lot of options, at least not until you purchase DLC. Instead of doing that, you can add over 100 dishes to Sims 4, without spending a dime, by installing the Grannies Cookbook mod. Are you hungry for some home cooking? Let’s check out what it has to offer!

All Recipes Added in Sims 4 Grannies Cookbook Mod

The greatest aspect of creator Littlbowbub’s Grannies Cookbook mod is just the variety of meals you can cook in Sims 4, from breakfast to BBQ. Even better, it has a nice selection of drinks, too. Some of the food can also be shared with children, like mixed berries. It’s a long list, but here are all recipes in the Grannies Cookbook mod:

4 Tier Flowers Wedding Cake

Acai Smoothie Bowl

Afternoon Tea

Ajiaco Soup

Alfredo

Angel Strawberry Cake

Apple Slices

Apple Spinach Puree

Apple Strawberry Banana Puree

Avocado Strawberry Smoothie

Baby Reveal Cake

Bakewell Tart

Banana Bakes

Banana Fritters

Banana Milkshake

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Ribs & Baked Beans

Beef Patty

Beef Patty with Coco Bread

Beef Tacos

Big Hot Chocolate

Black Forest Gateaux

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Bun Bo Hue

Bunny Cake

Candy Corn Freakshake

Carrot & Coriander Soup

Carrot Puree

Cauliflower Chickpea Tacos

Chai Latte

Cheesecake Brownies

Cherry Bakewells

Chicken & Dumplings

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken roti

Chicken Soup

Chili Cheese Garlic Doughballs

Chocolate Bubble Tea

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Crepes

Chocolate Egg Ice Cream

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Nests

Chocolate Pretzel Freakshake

Chorizo Tacos

Collard Greens & Cornbread

Corgi Cake Roll

Corned Beef Hash

Crumpets

Diced Pear

Egg & Soldiers

Eggnog

Espumilla

Family Cereal

Fluffernutter Sandwiches

Fluffy Lemon Pancakes

Fondant Fancies

Frog Themed Cake

Fruit & Chocolate Pot

Fruit Crepes

Gingerbread Cake

Gingerbread Latte

Grapes

Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup

Gummy Bear Freakshake

Gummy Worm Freakshake

Ham Dinner

Honey & Banana Toast

Honeydew Bubble Tea

Hot Toddy

Jam & Cream Scones

Jam Marmalade Toast

Key Lime Pie

Lavender Garden Cake

Lemon & Sugar Crepes

Lemon Blueberry Cake

Lemon Cheesecake

Love Heart Shortbread

Macaroni Cheese

Mac n Cheese with Fried Chicken

Mango Sticky Rice

Marshmallow Sticks

Meat & Cheese Blini

Meatloaf

Milk Bubble Tea

Mince Pies

Mini Egg Chocolate Cake

Mixed Berries

Moimoi

Mud Pie

Mussels

No Bake Strawberry Delight

Orange Fruit Roll

Oxtails

Pancakes & Berries

Peach Cobbler

Pears Beans and Bacon

Penguin Cake

Pesto Lasagne

Pie n Mash with Parsley Sauce

Pineapple Coconut Smoothie

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pink Flowers Unicorn Cake

Pink Grapefruit Bubble Tea

Pink Rose Wedding Cake

Potato Smiley Faces

Potato Unicorn Shapes

Pot Roast

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Raclette Meat Platter

Rainbow Smoothie

Raspberry Lemon Tart

Raspberry Millefeuille

Ratatouille

Ravioli

Rustic Wedding Cake

Salisbury Steak

Salmon Lox Bagels

Salted Maple Caramel Latte

Satay Chicken Skewers

Sausage Rolls

Sherbet Unicorn Cake

Shrimp & Mackerel Skewers

Sliced Banana

Smiley Face Pancakes

Sprinkles Birthday cake

Star Bread

Strawberries

Strawberry Bites

Strawberry Bubble Tea

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Mochi

Strawberry Pancakes

Strawberry White Chocolate Cake

Stuffed Peppers

Sushi Tray

Taro Bubble Tea

The Famous Birthday Cake

The Full Fry-up

Three Cheese Pizza

Tomato Soup

Trifle

Tsoureki

Turkey Dinner

University Celebration Cakes

University Celebration Cupcakes

Winterfest Lasagne

Winterfest Puddings

Winter Pudding Biscuit

Wonton Soup

Yule Log

By my count, that’s 153 unique recipes to try out, many of which sound so delicious right now. There’s three cheese pizza, a turkey dinner for holidays, and some nice roleplaying recipes like university celebration cakes.

How to Install and Use Grannies Cookbook Mod

Image Source: Maxis via Twinfinite

Now that your mouth is watering, let’s get it installed, shall we? The least complicated way is by installing CurseForge and downloading Grannies Cookbook mod from its official CurseForge page. You just click through the CurseForge installer, then go to the mod page and click the ‘Install’ button.

Once that’s out of the way, and you’re in-game, you’re going to open up the Build menu and use the search function on the left-hand side and search ‘Cookbook.’ Grannies Cookbook will come up as an option under small appliances for 45 Simoleons. Interact with the cookbook and the recipes are yours!

That’s all there is to getting Grannies Cookbook mod up and running as well as accessing all the recipes in Sims 4. If you’re new to modding, the best place to start is with our list of the best Sims 4 mods!