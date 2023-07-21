Are There Unicorns in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch? Answered

The Sims franchise is no stranger to fantasy elements, from ferocious werewolves to massive medieval kingdoms. So, now that the newest expansion pack has introduced horses to the game, many fans wonder: Are there unicorns in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch? Here’s everything you need to know about this creature.

Does the Sims 4 Horse Ranch Have Unicorns?

While the Horse Ranch doesn’t feature a unicorn type, you can use a horn accessory to make your steed look like this majestic beast. It isn’t the same thing as the wild animals of The Sims 3: Pets, especially with their magical abilities, but you can at least create the illusion of it through its sparkling effects.

You can pair the horn with vibrantly colored coats or go for the classic white design. Players can also discover other items for their horse, such as a rose crown, bows, and leg warmers.

Even if there isn’t an official unicorn as of yet, you may expect it for a future update, given that Maxis Studios has all the materials they need for it to work.

How to Make a Unicorn in Sims 4 Horse Ranch

To find the horn accessory, select your horse’s head in Create a Sim to locate the ‘Horn’ section.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

You can browse the collection and choose a white, rainbow, black, gold, pink, and multi-colored pattern. Once attached, players will notice the sparkling effect around the horn and the stallion’s entire body. Then, you can choose three traits for your animal companion and give it a unicorn-inspired name.

The sparkles will still be present when actively playing in the world, and you can show off your steed to your fellow cowboys or cowgirls.

That covers everything you need to know about unicorns in the Horse Ranch expansion pack. While here, you can start your Westernized journey by checking out our Riding Skill guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Sims 4 content.