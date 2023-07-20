How to Learn Riding Skill in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

To win the Ultimate Horse Championship, you must improve your horse-riding skills to maximize your Sim’s performance. You can do this activity in various ways, similar to the game’s standard leveling-up mechanics from other talents. We’ll help you start your cowboy/cowgirl ventures by showing you a few tips and tricks that will improve your skill set tremendously.

Earning the Horse Riding Skill in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

You can develop the Horse Riding skill by simply riding your horse consistently or training them for their Agility, Jumping, and Endurance. It’s also a good idea to establish a bond with your companion first to make the process more accessible, considering that they will be more hesitant with you if they don’t know you that well.

The beginning of your journey won’t be perfect, as your Sim may fall off during the initial stages of the ride. But you’ll need to keep practicing until the character gets the hang of the procedure. It should be noted that the Horse Riding skill is not associated with the actual horse since it primarily focuses on the Sim’s talents.

If you want to hit two birds with one stone, you can improve your ability by training the horses with barrels or jumping structures. Nevertheless, players can still earn the Endurance skill by walking around Chestnut Ridge or any other location. Then, once you’ve maxed out your Sim’s attributes, you can show off your talents at the Equestrian Center’s competitions, earning you Simoleons and awards.

With the Horse Riding skill out of the way, you can start learning more about the expansion pack by finding out how to raise foals, sheep, and goats. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Sims 4 content.