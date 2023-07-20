Can You Ride Horses in Other Maps in Sims 4: Horse Ranch? Explained

Now that you can mount horses in The Sims 4, you can explore the world in an entirely new way by trotting along numerous trails and rustic towns. But, since the Horse Ranch isn’t the only expansion pack available, some wonder: Can you ride horses in different worlds? Here’s everything you need to know about this latest feature in the game.

Can Horse Ranch Animals Go to Different Worlds in The Sims 4? Answered

Sims can travel with their horses in all worlds, including areas associated with other expansion packs. That means you can ride down the coast of San Sequoia or trot down the mountains of Mt. Komorebi, putting your Horse Riding skills to the test. However, you must first place the horse in your party to allow them to join you, and you can even take them with you on vacation.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Aside from horses, foals can accompany Simmers to any world, but you won’t be able to ride them due to their young age. Players can also bring along Mini Sheep and Mini Goat to other places if they place them in their inventory. You don’t have to worry too much about putting them back before leaving, given that the game will automatically return them to you at home.

So, if you have any past expansion packs installed (the base game works just fine, too), you can try out this new mode of transportation and see all the breathtaking sights without taking a single step.

We hope that clears up the horse-riding mechanics of other worlds in The Sims 4, and you can discover different tips and tricks by checking out our training guide.