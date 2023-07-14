All Horse Traits in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

Like the Sims, animals can inherit unique traits that ultimately shape their personality and overall journey. Their upbringing and genetic inheritance can heavily influence these attributes, resulting in more negative or positive experiences. So, now that the latest expansion pack is ushering in a new breed, we’ll go over all horse traits in The Sims 4.

What Are the Horse Traits in The Sims 4? Answered

If you’ve previously played The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs, you can expect to see familiar characteristics in the Horse Ranch expansion pack. These animals will include 11 distinct traits that can be added in Create a Sim or developed from genetics. To get an overview of these personality types, you can expect the following features:

Horse Trait Description Aggressive Meaner toward other Sims and will be more challenging to train. Brave High chance of succeeding in Horse Jumps and Barrel techniques, and will not be afraid of bad weather or dangerous situations. Defiant An obstinate animal that will be more difficult to train as it develops slowly in skill levels. More likely to fail in Horse Jumps and Barrel coaching. Energetic Athletic skills can be leveled up much faster but can slow down the rate for the Temperament talent. Fearful Scared of almost anything, especially during storms, and gradually levels up in the Temperament skill. Free Spirit A horse that loves the outdoors and will get sad when left inside for too long. Friendly Loves to socialize and thrives in communal events. Independent Enjoys being alone and doesn’t require much attention. Intelligent A rapid learner that can easily earn all skills, with the bonus of being a shining conversationalist. Mellow Loves relaxing more than anything and can gain the Temperament skill quickly (with a setback in the athletic perk.) Needy Requires a lot of social interactions from Sims and will frequently approach others to get attention.

Those who enjoy the training side of pets in The Sims 4 may need to place traits like Intelligent and Brave to get a more accessible experience for the Horse Competition. But, if you don’t mind a challenge, you can see what random attributes they can develop through genetics. Players can also unlock special characteristics when raising foals, similar to the toddler life stage.

Aside from horses, you can check out two new traits for Sims with Rancher and Horse Lover, giving you a better chance to get accustomed to the rustic world of Chestnut Ridge.

