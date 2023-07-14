The Sims 4: Horse Ranch Will Lasso in New Traits, Recipes, Cross-Pack Bonuses, & More

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch Expansion Pack live stream introduces a plethora of new content for the series to commemorate the latest beloved animal.

With over 30 breeds, horses will include 11 traits in Create a Sim, as well as unique attributes that can only be unlocked through breeding. For instance, a Brave steed will more likely develop Horse Jumping and Barrel skills, while Defiant ones will be much harder to train.

Make your horse the most stylish in town 💅 with so many Create a Sim options coming in The Sims 4 #HorseRanch 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hoW9LNl5iJ — The Sims (@TheSims) July 14, 2023

Sims will also receive two new traits: Rancher and Horse Lover, allowing them to excel in Western lifestyle and general animal care. On top of that, you can expect additional Aspirations with the Championship Rider and Expert Nectar Maker, with a goal to either become the world’s best horse rider or vintner.

If you love cooking in The Sims 4, you’ll undoubtedly enjoy the next phase of recipes from the Horse Ranch expansion pack, including Bison Stew, Wild Nut Soup, and Pan de Campo. One of the most notable dishes is the Native American-inspired, Three Sisters Chili, which utilizes corn, beans, and squash from the same plot.

Those who have purchased past expansion packs for the game will notice subtle differences from the base game, primarily with Seasons and Cottage Living. While Seasons can scare off horses during storms, Cottage Living will permit you to access milk and wool. You can also anticipate other benefits from the remaining expansion packs, where you may discover a brand-new element that no one has seen before.

Other than these mechanics, The Sims 4 build mode and Create a Sim will showcase a lot more items with a Western-style theme. New cosmetics will be available for all ages, from a toddler’s horse onesie to a classic mustache fit for a true cowboy.

You can look forward to more exciting content as the release of The Sims 4: Horse Ranch approaches, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all of its rootin’ tootin’ features.