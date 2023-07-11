10 The Sims 4 Expansion Pack Ideas That Would Make EA Hit the Motherlode

Expansion Packs have come and gone throughout Sims’ history, broadening the game’s basic mechanics considerably. They’ve generally been well-received by the fan base, with a few hit-and-misses that are ultimately forgettable.

But, despite the franchise’s numerous DLCs, fans (like me) continue to want more, in which they’ve come up with their own ideas to branch out the series further. So, if EA is looking for another direction, here are 10 expansion ideas for The Sims 4 that could make the series even better.

Superheroes & Villains

A superheroes and villains pack has been one of the most sought-after DLCs amongst The Sims 4 community as a potential career pathway that allows you to harness unprecedented powers. While several mods have already brought this idea to life, it would be much better to see it available for the official version, where players can create famous characters from comics or an entirely new hero.

Given that there is a villain path in the Secret Agent job, it would be easy enough to implement an outlaw lifestyle to counter the morally good Sims. There are also plenty of city-based worlds to go around, perfect for the heroes and villains to duke it out.

Kickin’ It Old School

As a longtime Sim player, I’ve missed a lot of older elements from the series, from the classic lots to the retro-styled furniture. But now that The Sims 4 has been out for almost a decade, there haven’t been many callbacks and references from past installments, with the exception of longstanding Sim characters.

Modern technology could revamp the franchise’s past destinations, including the first-ever lot from the original, Sims 2’s Belladonna Cove, and the Urbz’s Sim City. Nevertheless, all I really want is the return of the classic furniture, especially with the unique builds of The Sims’ Bustin Out and The Sim 2. I mean, who wouldn’t want to play chess with a sharp-witted chicken?

Retirement Home

Expansion Packs and updates have relatively focused on a younger audience, from Toddlers to High School Years. But, given that the Sims franchise has strived to cater to any player, a DLC centered around the elderly would help cover the bases of those who enjoy playing as seniors.

Reddit user dabizzness brought up an excellent idea of a retirement home expansion pack, offering a main hub for senior citizens to participate in activities and get some much-needed relaxation. They also mentioned a will system that would transfer over Simoleons to certain family members or friends, increasing the realistic features the series is known for.

Hotel & Resort

The Sims 4 Patch 103 allowed players to vacation in the base game, showcasing retreats and luxurious rental spots. Therefore, EA could use these lots and items to their advantage by bringing them together for a hotel and resort expansion pack. The team could even utilize the apartment schematics from City Living as a foundation, with an added grandeur flair in appearance.

On top of that, this dream expansion pack could open the door for a new career path in which players take on the role of a hotel manager. It would also be nice to include more free-range with multi-room buildings, given that these mechanics are pretty limited in the base game.

A Musician’s Dream

The virtuosos of the Sim universe were ultimately neglected in the Get Famous expansion pack, considering its primary focus on the acting career. This setback caused a slight uproar among musically-inclined fans, making the pathway feel almost tedious and mundane.

That’s why a music-based expansion pack would be an excellent idea for The Sims 4, with an instrumentalist at every street corner and a nightly concert event. Reddit user That-Telephone3671 has also suggested adding bands and choirs into the mix to make the experience more collaborative rather than the standard soloist journey.

The Ultimate Gamer

The Sims 4 has always been reasonably meta when it comes to gameplay, especially when household members can actually play The Sims on their devices. So, EA could continue on this self-referential train by expanding the video game aspect further with items and additional career choices.

Other than the content from the High School Years’ Video Game Streamer path, there isn’t much available beyond that, primarily with the absence of tabletops like Dungeons and Dragons. Thus, a gamer-based expansion pack could make this activity more enjoyable and create alternative tech jobs.

Linear-Focused Storyline

Out of all the past features in The Sims franchise, the liner-focused narrative is something I desire the most, as it gives more meaning to your character’s journey. The PS2 versions of The Sims 2 and The Sims’ Bustin Out were one of the few installments that featured this mechanic, permitting players to gradually level up in their careers to unlock a new house each time.

If EA were to ever bring this back as an expansion pack, it would intensify the player’s thrill of which house or characters they’ll encounter next rather than having them all available at the start. Minor objectives could also return to the game, like how you had to complete a seance to get the Skeleton Display reward in Bustin’ Out. Free-play mode would still be an option for the base game, and the expansion pack would be there for anyone who wants to try something new.

A Fairytale-Inspired Universe

With the upcoming release of the Medieval Castle kit, now is the perfect time to include a fairytale-inspired expansion pack. The Sims 4 already has plenty of the standard elements covered, from magic to future castle lots. And now, all that’s left is other factors like fairies, unicorns, and a royalty lineage system.

Considering that the Horse Ranch DLC will bring majestic stallions to the game, a unicorn can easily be done; the team could simply add a horn to the animal to get that authentic fairytale look. EA could also implement classic folk tales, where you can lose your glass slipper at midnight or have an entire household of seven dwarfs.

The Return of Wold Adventures

The Sims 3: World Adventures is one of the most beloved expansion packs of the franchise, as you explore the secrets of real-world inspired locations. Additionally, the DLC included not one, not two, but three worlds, which may seem unheard of now since The Sims 4 generally releases a singular destination at a time.

Since fans still talk about the World Adventures pack, it would be wonderful to see it return to the latest version, featuring even more countries to navigate through. Then, players who enjoy the exploration side of The Sims 4 won’t feel as tied down with the limited boundaries of various lots.

A Time Traveler’s Journey

The Sims 4’s fast-forward mechanic has been an invaluable tool that can help speed up idle moments in your journey. But what if it gave you the option to go even further than a few hours and instead gave you the power to control time? We’ve seen this element before in The Sims 3: Ambition’s Time Machine, yet it does not make an appearance again in the fourth installment.

To bring this concept back to the series, The Sims 4 could introduce a time traveler expansion pack with various settings that reflect the past, present, and future. Building ideas would almost be endless as you attempt to create homes of the ages, whether it be a caveman’s hut or an ultramodern design.

