The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Release Date, Features, & Pre-Order Bonuses
There’s a new sheriff in town!
It’s time to giddy up partner with the upcoming release of The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack, featuring adorable animals from the farm. With this exclusive, you’ll take on the role of a rancher as you nurture horses, goats, and sheep during the day and throw it down at parties at night. So, if you want to know what to expect from this exciting launch, here’s everything you need to know about The Sims 4 Horse Ranch, including a release date, features, and pre-order deals.
The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Release Date
The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack will release on July 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Several leaks and key art previously hinted at this exclusive, and now it’s been officially confirmed with the announcement.
While fans saddle up for the launch, they can also get a sneak peek into the new content with the latest trailer, Take the Reins.
Pre-orders are already available for $39.99 on the EA Store, but you can also purchase it from Origin, Steam, Epic Games Store, and other platform shops.
The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Features
Simmers can anticipate a ton of fun features from the Horse Ranch expansion pack, including Mini Goats and Mini Sheep. But, of course, the most exciting addition is the horses, which fans have been asking for since the release of The Sims 4. You’ll be able to ride the stallion throughout Chestnut Ridge, a world inspired by the American West and Native American culture.
Countryside lovers will undoubtedly enjoy the wonders of the new location, where they can design the ranch of their dreams using the latest materials. But, it doesn’t have to stop there, as you can customize your Sims with a cowboy-esque style, such as cow-print pants, hats, and rugged jeans. Players can also try out different coats, manes, saddles, tails, body lengths, and head shapes for their horses in Create a Sim.
The bond you share with the horses can gradually develop by caring for them, from keeping the Animal Feeder full to cleaning a Horse Bed. However, if you need help maintaining the establishment, you can hire a Ranch Hand to keep everyone happy. Additionally, players can make a profit with the milk from Mini Goats, as well as shear the adorable Mini Sheep.
Although the animals are the shining aspects of the expansion pack, you can live it up in Chestnut Ridge’s party scene, including a lively bar and musical dance hall. Or, Simmers can host an event with a Ranch Gathering or Ranch Animal Day, bringing all the residents together.
You can even stock up on drinks by making Nectar, a wine-like liquid refreshment of The Sims universe that can be bottled up for Simoleons or consumption.
Last but not least is the breeding and raising of foals, where you can train and care for ponies. Horses can also have four skills: Temperant, Agility, Jumping, and Endurance, which can be acquired through specific activities. Even more so, players can put their animal companions to the test in competitions, earning them rewards in the Ultimate Horse Championship.
The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Pre-Order Bonuses
The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack showcases the following pre-order bonuses:
- ’63 Twilight Notes Resonator Guitar
- Softly Spoke n’ Petals
- The Rocking Star
The ’63 Twilight Notes Resonator Guitar is perfect for those who enjoy the musical scene, especially when you want to put on a performance from the porch. Then, you can place the wagon wheel, Softly Spoke n’ Petals, to show off a wildflower design for the ranch.
Finally, the Rocking Star chair is excellent for both outdoor and indoor, relieving the stresses of the hectic ranch lifestyle. So, if you want to claim these goodies, be sure to pre-order by Aug. 31, 2023, to get them on launch day.
That covers everything you need to know about The Sims 4 Horse Ranch’s release date, features, and pre-order bonuses. While you wait for its launch, you can check out the best Sims 4 mods to broaden the gameplay experience. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more content on the franchise.
