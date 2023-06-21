This Beloved Animal Could Be Coming to The Sims 4 Soon

Image Source: Maxis Studios

After many years of fans asking for horses in The Sims 4, the game is finally saddling up for the majestic animal’s arrival. While it isn’t officially confirmed, it seems like the expansion pack is already set in place, as the key art and leaked images have indicated its release.

One of the first key takeaways is from The Sims’ announcement of an upcoming DLC, Take the Reins, which certainly gives off a ranch-life feel based on the visuals, name, and song choice.

Take the reins this season with The Sims! pic.twitter.com/gQrVzfhiFO — The Sims (@TheSims) June 20, 2023

On top of that, several leaked images have seemingly confirmed The Sims 4 horses, where characters are grooming and riding them in farm-based areas. You can also see the all-new fashion designs that make you feel like a real cowboy in the wild west, including cow-printed skirts, classic hats, and boots.

Not only will your Sim take care of these animals, but it looks like they can participate in competitive matches, as well as train in agility courses. However, it isn’t clear whether horses will be associated with the vet clinic in The Sims 4: Cat and Dogs, given that you can nurse these pets back to health in this expansion pack.

The leaked images feature other fun activities, like a ranch build set and an entertaining hoe-down throwdown. Furthermore, sheep have been officially confirmed from The Sims Twitter account as another animal companion you can care for.

don't be sheep-ish! tune in tomorrow at 10:00 AM PT 😉https://t.co/gG1905P33M pic.twitter.com/jzVRP2JZrs — The Sims (@TheSims) June 21, 2023

We’ll just have to wait until the Take the Reins live stream has solidified the horse’s arrival on June 22, 2023, at 9:58 a.m. PT. You can also anticipate an announcement about two kits and other updates (maybe The Sims 5?) once it launches.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts