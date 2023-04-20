Sims 5 Leaks, Release Date, New Features, Mods & Announcements
The Sims continues to be one of the most popular franchises in all of gaming. However, while the most recent entry has kept fans busy running their own simulated life for nearly a decade, many fans still wonder about The Sims 5. In this article, we’ll round up everything we know so far about Sims 5 leaks, release date, new features, mods, and announcements.
During the 2022 Behind The Sims Summit, Maxis Studios revealed Project Rene, also known as The Sims 5. Since it is in its early stages, there haven’t been many details about this next-generation game, but some exciting developments can give fans an idea of what to expect.
The Sims 5 Release Date & Features
As of right now, there is no official release date for The Sims 5, but it is at least in the works. Project Rene’s Game Director, Grant Rodiek, has claimed that they have a “long path ahead of us” during the livestream, so it could be a while until we get more intel. Fortunately, the most recent Behind The Sims Summit showcased information about The Sims 5’s new mechanics with multiplayer and crossplay functionality.
Unlike most Sim installments, Project Rene has multiplayer gameplay, but solo options are available for those who enjoy venturing alone. Additionally, the crossplay system allows you to play on the go with mobile and continue where you left off with the PC version, a feature that has never been done before in the franchise.
During a recent playtest, fans got an inside look into the new design process, providing a vast range of customizable options. For example, you can create the color, pattern, parts, shape, and size of furniture to build the home of your dreams. However, this content is still in the works for mobile devices, given that the franchise has primarily catered to PC users.
The Sims 5 Leaks
There have been various Sims 5 leaks circulating the internet, including gameplay clips and future designs. In addition, Reddit user oyarzo2121 compiled several leaks from Twitter, where we can look at the layout of a mysterious town, building schematics, and character creations.
Alongside this debut are possible images of city and apartment buildings for The Sims 5, displaying new structures for the world.
The Sims 5 Mods
While we don’t know much about The Sims 5, the safest assumption you can probably make about it is that there will be mod support, especially with the creation of the new Overwolf program. On the other hand, if Maxis Studios doesn’t have this feature, you can bet that many people will be less excited about the upcoming new game.
That’s all you need to know as of right now about Sims 5 leaks, new features, announcements, and mods. If you can’t wait and want to enhance your Sims experience now, check out our list of the best Sims 4 mods.
