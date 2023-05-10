All Sims 4 Relationship Cheats (Romance, Love, Friendship, & More)

The Sims 4 is all about roleplaying whatever life you want to, using these virtual beings as puppets. But if you’re not down with the time it will take to make some friends, enemies, or lovers, you’re going to want to do some Sims 4 relationship cheats! These are good for making sure each Sim has exactly the type of relationship with one another that you want them to have. Here’s how to do this in two different ways.

How to Enable Cheats in The Sims 4

First and foremost, you need to enable cheats in The Sims 4, as outlined by developer Maxis: testing cheats need to be on.

Open the cheat console box by pressing CTRL+SHIFT+C on your keyboard and typing “testingcheats on“ so the cheat mode could be enabled. Once you do that, you could type a romance or relationship cheat in the console box.

For Mac users, you need to hold Command+SHIFT+C.

On PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, you simply need to hold down all of the shoulder and trigger buttons on the back of your controller. These are:

PS4/ PS5 : R1, R2, L1, L2

: R1, R2, L1, L2 Xbox One/ Xbox Series X|S: RB, RT, LB, LT

After pressing these, you should then be all set to go ahead and enter the cheats as listed below. Console players be warned, you’re going to want a keyboard plugged in to save you a ton of time.

All Sims 4 Romance Cheats

Now, press CTRL + Shift + C to open the bar up again. To make two sims have a modified relationship, you need to type in the following:

modifyrelationship (Sim1Name) (Sim2Name) 100 LTR_Romance_Main – This will increase the romance level of two Sims.

– This will increase the romance level of two Sims. modifyrelationship (Sim1Name) (Sim2Name) 100 LTR_Romance_Main – This will decrease the romance level of two Sims.

Keep in mind, you need to change the (Sim1Name) and (Sim2Name) with the names of your actual Sims, and leave out the brackets.

All Sims 4 Friendship Cheats

Cheat Cheat Code Modify Sims 4 Friendship: This will increase (or decrease) the friendship level of two Sims. You need to replace the ‘X’ in the cheat with a number between -100 and 100 to set the friendship level to that amount between the two Sims you’ve entered the names of. Change the (Sim1Name) and (Sim2Name) with the names of your actual Sims, and leave out the brackets. ModifyRelationship (Sim1Name) (Sim2Name) X LTR_Friendship_Main Modify Friendship Level with Pet: This will increase (or decrease) the friendship level of your Sim and a specific pet. You need to replace the ‘X’ in the cheat with a number between -100 and 100 to set the friendship level to that amount between the Sim and pet you’ve entered the names of. Change the (SimName) and (PetName) with the names of your actual Sim and pet, and leave out the brackets. ModifyRelationship (SimName) (PetName) X LTR_SimtoPet_Friendship_Main Create a Friend for Your Sim: This will generate an entirely new Sim that’s instantly friends with yours, for those moments where your Sim feels super lonely and just needs a pal… or 20. relationships.create_friends_for_sim Introduce Sim to All Neighbors: This introduces your Sim to all of their neighbors, sparing you from far, far too many lengthy conversations. relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others

If you manage to upset a Sim that you’re trying to build a solid friendship with, fear not! You can always take a quick selfie with them to increase your friendship level by a substantial amount in a short amount of time. Chatting with another Sim on the computer is a handy way to slowly but steadily build friendship without having to be physically with them, too. Alternatively, mentoring Sims at the gym — or having them mentor you — is another solid way to build friendship. This can also be done with other skills like Guitar, Violin and Piano.

Using MC Controller Mod to Quickly Change Relationships in The Sims 4

Of course, the second way to get all these results easily is to have the MC Controller mod installed.

It will let you, with a few simple clicks, get whatever relationship you want from any sims. It just requires installing the mod, first. The MC Controller Mod can only be installed on PC, though, so console players will have to use the cheats noted above.

That’s about it. Those are all the Relationship cheats you’ll be able to do right within The Sims 4.

If you need any other cheats, check out our other guide about all of them. Ask us a question down in the comments below or use our search bar if you’re in need of more help!

