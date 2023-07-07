Is Sims 4 Multiplayer? Answered

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Although messing around with your Sims in The Sims 4 is entertaining, playing alone in your bedroom may get lonely. Some players may wonder if the game features a multiplayer mode allowing them to play with friends. To answer that question, you can continue reading this article to learn everything you want about co-op in this title.

Is There Multiplayer or Co-Op in The Sims 4?

While simmers everywhere have always agreed that playing with friends would be awesome, Maxis and EA don’t seem to agree with players. There is no multiplayer nor co-op within The Sims 4 on any console.

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that the developer will add this highly-demanded feature in the future. The Sims 4 will remain a wholly single-player experience where you will be taking care of whatever Sims by yourself.

However, there is one way to circumvent this limitation. The community has banded together and created a multiplayer mod called S4MP. This is an entirely free mod that lets you play with your friends online or via a local connection. Not only that, but S4MP also supports crossplay between PC, Mac, and other game launchers!

The mod was released in 2019 and has been regularly updated to keep up with the latest expansion. If you’re interested in using S4MP, you can follow these steps:

One player needs to play as the Host and then prepare a Sims 4 household for multiplayer.

Other players must enable Mods & Scripts on the Game Options and then save and exit their games.

Download S4MP from the official website, unzip the file, and launch it.

Set the documents and the game’s folder path in the S4MP’s settings tab.

Choose the method of connection if you’re playing on LAN, but you can skip this step if all players are using the same network.

Select Play on LAN in S4MP, choose your save file, and share your VPN or IP address with other players.

Once everyone has entered, click Everyone’s Connected and Start Game.

The steps are a bit convoluted, but many players and YouTubers have tried the mod and liked it. Still, if you want an official multiplayer mode, you may need to wait for The Sims 5 to come out. The developer has confirmed that the next installment of the series will feature a co-op mode with crossplay.

That’s all there is to multiplayer and co-op in The Sims 4! If you need any more help with the game — or have any more questions — be sure to leave a comment below, and we’ll try our best to answer it!

