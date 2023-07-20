Are There Sims 4 Horse Ranch Cheats? Answered

Longtime Simmers know all about the many cheats of the universe, from the classic Motherlode to the expansion of traits. But now that a new DLC has trotted over to The Sims 4, some wonder: Are there cheats for the Horse Ranch expansion pack? Here’s what you need to know about this feature.

Does The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Have Cheats?

Currently, there are no cheats for the Horse Ranch expansion pack, but we’ll be sure to update this guide once they are incorporated into the game. You can still do general cheats, such as Make Happy, Disable/Enable Need Decay, and Deactive Needs, by turning the system on and clicking on the animals while holding the Shift button. If you aren’t sure how to activate cheats, you must press ‘Ctrl + Shift + C’ and enter ‘testingcheats true’.

Mini Sheep and Mini Goats seem to have more cheat interactions, like unlocking all animal homes and clothes, relationship level boosts, and a ‘Create All Feed Recipes in Inventory’ option. You can experiment with all the different animals to test out these selected features.

Other than that, players can take advantage of the standard money cheats to help purchase horse training equipment or Nectar-making devices. But you can most likely expect other enhancements for the Horse Ranch pack that can possibly boost trait levels and animal companionship.

While you wait for the Horse Ranch's cheat, you can learn more about the new world by checking out the latest Ranch Hand employee.