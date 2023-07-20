How to Hire a Ranch Hand in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

A rancher’s lifestyle can sometimes be hectic with the numerous chores they need to complete, from nurturing the animals to fixing broken materials. With that being said, it’s essential to hire a Ranch Hand during those peak times in order to get the farmstead back in business. So, if you aren’t sure how to employ these helpful individuals, we’ll show you where to recruit them.

Where to Employ a Ranch Hand in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

Players can hire a Ranch Hand via the Home app on their Sim’s phone or from the Community Board. The first option is the fastest approach, as you can immediately employ the helper from the ‘Hire a Service’ interaction.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

The going rate for a Ranch Hand is 100 Simoleons plus $12 per hour, similar to standard Repair Services. You can expect the employee to take care of chores from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but you can send them home early.

Aside from the phone method, players can hire a helper from the Community Board found in each neighborhood at Chestnut Ridge. You can also place the board at your home to access it quickly, along with other communal activities.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Ranch Hands can assist you with various tasks around the homestead, such as taking care of animals, picking up manure, fixing broken parts, and tending to plants. If you are pleased with their performance, you can develop a relationship to get to know them better, and you can even invite them over for at-home ranch events.

How to Assign Jobs to Ranch Hands in The Sims 4

To assign tasks to your employee in the latest expansion pack, you must select the ‘Ranch Hand’ interaction and press ‘Assign Chores.’ You can choose to mark one of the following objectives while here:

Livestock and Horse Care

Repairs

Gardening

Other than that, you can pick a specific task from the ‘Ask to…’ dialogue point:

Collect Manure

Harvest Plants

Make a Repair

Water Plants

With all these talents combined, your ranch will certainly thrive over time, making it easier on animals and general repairs around the house.

Now that you know how to hire a Ranch Hand, you can start learning about the farm's animals by checking out our All Horse Traits guide.