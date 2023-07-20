How to Train a Horse in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

The Equestrian Center is the main hub for all competitions in the Horse Ranch expansion pack, where you’ll test your skills as an animal trainer. However, you must upskill your noble steed beforehand to participate in these events, with the ultimate goal of competing in the championship. So, if you are wondering how to train your horse in The Sims 4, we’ll show you a few tips and tricks to get you one step closer to your goal.

Sims 4 Horse Training Guide

To make horse training easier, you must first establish a bond with your animal, as a good relationship can improve its performance tremendously. That means players must take care of their steed’s basic needs, including hygiene, hunger, and fun. You can even talk to the horse to boost your companionship by telling jokes or asking about its wellbeing.

Horses include four primary skills: Temperament, Agility, Jumping, and Endurance; you can enhance them to help you win competitions. If you aren’t sure how to boost these levels, you can perform the following actions for specific characteristics:

Practice Horse Jumps : Increase Jumping.

: Increase Jumping. Practice with Horse Barrels : Increase Agility.

: Increase Agility. Socializing with Sims and other horses : Increase Temperament.

: Increase Temperament. Ride with your mount for a considerable distance : Increase Endurance.

: Increase Endurance. Ranch Community Board Horse Training: All skills.

All skills. Equestrian Center Horse Training: All skills.

Various traits will also make the training experience much more accessible, given that specific ones can improve their agility substantially. For example, you can select the Brave and Intelligent characteristics when making a horse in Create a Sim, which can level up these skills faster. On top of that, you can select the Horse Lover or Rancher traits for your Sim to maximize your character’s abilities.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Players can place items like the Heritage Vintage Horse Jumps and Champ Certified Horse Barrels to boost their levels at home. You can also choose to practice skills casually or intensely, but more severe procedures will tire them more. If you don’t have the time to practice with the horses, you can direct them to do it alone, and they will perform the action immediately after.

Lastly, Simmers can pay to train their horses at the Ranch Community Board and Equestrian Center. You can keep track of their progress via the ‘Open Profile’ interaction to view their biography, traits, skills, rewards, and relationships.

Now that you’ve mastered the art of horse training in The Sims 4, you can find out how to improve the state of your homestead with the Ranch Hand. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more content about the game.