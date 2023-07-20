How to Raise Foals, Goats & Sheep in Sims 4: Horse Ranch (& How to Get Them)

As a rancher, one of the most essential tasks is to care for the smaller animals at the homestead, especially since they can be useful in resources. Thus, you’ll need to learn how to nurture foals, goats, and sheep to maximize your ranch’s performance. So, to help you with this process, we’ll show you the steps you need to take to tend to these beloved animals successfully, starting off with how to get them on your ranch.

How to Get Foals in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

Before we get into the raising side of the animals, you’ll need to get them first by doing one of the following actions:

Purchasing animals for 1,000 Simoleons via Ranch Animal Exchange or Equestrian Center

Rescuing a foal for 250 Simoleons (same locations as purchases)

Breeding

Once you visit the Equestrian Center at New Appaloosa, you can select to purchase or rescue a foal and learn about its gender and traits. Nevertheless, if you already have animals at the ranch, you can choose to breed two adult horses of the opposite sex with a good-standing relationship.

Horses may naturally socialize independently, but you can encourage them to breed to make the process faster.

How to Raise Foals in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

Foals have five basic needs: Hunger, Energy, Fun, Social, and Hygiene. You can satisfy all these meters by feeding them a bottle, brushing their coat, getting a Horse Bed, socializing, and training them. Several interactions are unavailable initially, as the foals must practice specific skills to unlock more advanced techniques.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

For example, players must boost the young steed’s Temperament skill for hand feeding and other interactions. You can also train them to eat hay if you have enough of it in your inventory. Like infants, foals can develop positive skills through proper nurturing, so do your best to satisfy their needs.

How to Get Mini Sheep & Mini Goat in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

If you want to take home a Mini Sheep or Mini Goat, you can purchase them in the following areas:

Call the Ranch Animal Exchange on your Sim’s phone

Go to the ‘Household’ section on your computer

Hay Now! Animal Feeder

Bits & Bales Merchandise in New Appaloosa

There isn’t necessarily a limit on how many animals you can get, so you can wild with your purchases to build your mini-animal empire. After the transaction, players can place them down in the world from their inventory.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Various coat colors will be available for each animal, including black, brown, pink, and blue. Players can also choose to sell them anytime via the ‘Ranch Animal Exchange’ section on their phone.

How to Raise Mini Sheep & Mini Goat in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

To nurture sheep and goats, you can select the ‘Care…’ social interaction to bottle feed or clean them. Players must tend to these animals consistently, given that they can enter a dirty state when not properly taken care of. Fortunately, you can use the Ranch Hand to simplify the process.

The primary needs you’ll need to keep track of are Happiness, Hygiene, Hunger, and Attention. Hence, players must go beyond the basic nurturing of cleaning and feeding by conversing with the sheep and goats to appease their overall happiness. You can initialize plenty of social interactions to improve their meters, such as hugging, petting, and playing.

Players can milk goats or shear sheep to make extra Simoleons for the ranch. Additionally, the companions can assist you with the Chores’ Gardening Help interaction, in which they eat weeds and bugs.

The covers everything you need to know about foals, sheep, and goats in the Horse Ranch expansion pack. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including whether or not you can ride horses in other worlds.