The Sims 4: For Rent Is a Builder’s Dream Packed With Some New Challenges

When the City Living EP initially dropped, many Simmers weren’t too keen on the segregated apartment lifestyle that it introduced. However, this impression has since changed with the upcoming Sims 4 For Rent pack that finally ushers in a multi-family household.

I got the chance to attend a For Rent early digital event to get a sneak peek at these new features, showcasing a more complex side to the classic Build Mode. The life of a Property Owner was one of the first big changes I was surprised to see, given that landlord roles are relatively designated for NPCs.

Although Property Owners aren’t involved with any new careers, it most certainly seems like a job through its extensive tasks. Like most Sims content, the role showcases realistic elements of what landlords actually experience concerning rent and house rules. You’ll be able to set the rent to your preferred intake and even let some members live there completely free (not too realistic, but I wish it was).

Depending on the items you place during Build Mode, you’ll need to manage the upkeep of your units in order to get the best rating. Unfortunately, there will be a few curveballs with the new Mold Challenge and Tenant Revolts, but what’s life without a few hiccups along the way?

Once the For Rent EP releases, I’ll probably lean toward the Property Owner life simply because it seems more eventful than the Tenants. Not to say that the household members won’t have their hands full with activities; I just think the best way to experience the pack is through the landlord’s management system.

But, of course, the big star of the show is the intricacy of the new Build Mode system. This time around, you’ll discover the latest Residential Rental Lot types that can be divided into multiple units. Simmers can have upwards of six units on their property, with a maximum of 99 in a single save. That means you can have six different families in a singular area to create more intriguing stories that the series is known for.

While The Sims 4 already has some neighborly features, I feel that the For Rent EP will bring in even more group-filled events, primarily with the arrival of Pool Parties and Potlucks.

Each unit will have its own designated location in the house, and you’re more than welcome to attach multiple rooms to one family. Shared rooms will also expand on the neighborly approach, where everyone can hang out together, from entertainment spaces to skill-focused hubs.

It’s all about the feeling of togetherness that genuinely makes The Sims 4 For Rent more inviting, rather than separating everyone with each individual house.

On the other hand, I know some Simmers weren’t too happy about the loading screens that occur whenever switching between these units. Based on what I’ve seen in the For Rent preview event, it only lasts a few seconds, so it shouldn’t be too frustrating. Yes, it will probably be annoying at times, but that’s the price you have to pay with the abundance of Sims on a Lot.

Apart from the building features, I was pleasantly surprised to see what other content was packed in The Sims 4’s latest expansion pack. Considering that the world was inspired by Southeast Asia, recipes have been completely revamped with delicious meals like Tofu Pad Thai, Khao Niao Mamuang, and Burmese Samosa Soup. As an Asian-American myself, I’m happy to see recipes I’ve grown up with, especially with the classic Halo-Halo.

The Night Market offers more meals with its various stalls, giving you more of a reason to go out during the late hours of the day. You can also explore the new Tomarang world to discover hidden treasures at the Tiger Sanctuary and a mysterious cave. Though, I would’ve liked to see more interactive features for this content, as it only centers around choice-based gameplay.

Sims, in general, have been introduced to new traits and Aspirations. If you want to know more about the world, I would highly suggest trying out the Fount of Tomarani Knowledge Aspiration since it includes objectives that cover the entirety of the latest universe. Elders will also be getting their first-ever trait, only catered to them, using the Wise characteristic.

It’s nice to see the older generation get some love, as the newest entries heavily focus on the younger ages. However, if you do want to see more content for the little ones, you can look forward to the addition of Marbles and Hopscotch.

Even with all these features for The Sims 4 For Rent, you can still anticipate another new element regarding Secrets. That’s right; gossip has taken over a new meaning in the latest EP by finding all your favorite Sims’ dirty little secrets. Not only can you discover them from word of mouth, but you can also snoop around someone’s house to take a dip on the wild side.

These tiny details separate For Rent from the previous City Living pack. Maxis Studios could’ve simply gone with the new unit features and left it from there, yet it’s so much more than that. As much as we could’ve wished for this type of content with the City Living EP, I’m just happy to see the series evolve in so many different ways.

The Sims 4 For Rent makes building much more exciting while providing players a sense of togetherness. It could give you a brand-new outlook on past worlds, as the EP can be used in other variations. I’m already planning out my own builds, from anime-inspired apartments to a legacy of families, and I’m sure other Simmers will establish more ideas to maximize the series’ impactful storytelling.