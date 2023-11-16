News

The Sims 4 For Rent Gameplay Trailer Changes up the Classic Mechanics for the Better

The door's open!

Sims 4 For Rent Gameplay Trailer Snippet
Image Source: Maxis Studios

If you’re searching for a new Sims 4 challenge, then you won’t need to look any further with the latest For Rent EP, as it completely revamps the game’s living quarters.

Instead of the classic one-family-per-unit mechanics, Simmers can explore the wonders of multi-family households that can either be shared or separated from each other. Like in real life, you’ll need to follow the rules in order to remain a good-standing tenant, including no loud noises and taking out the trash when needed.

Sims 4 For Rent Property Owners will also have to hold up their end of the bargain by maintaining the units and having livable rent costs. However, things can still go wrong if the tenants don’t pay on time, and you’ll need to put your foot down to set things straight. When worse comes to worst, you can take on the role of everyone’s favorite rich snob, Malcolm Landgraab, and take all their stuff, just like the good ole days of the Sims franchise.

You can always give someone a second chance (and maybe a few more after that) whenever the goings get tough. It’s all about making compromises as a Property Owner to ensure everyone’s needs are met, which will help you out in the long run with home ratings.

As a longtime Simmer, I can already tell how intricate this latest system will be, and it will undoubtedly bring out a new wave of storytelling, especially with all the families sharing a space together. Builders will have a field day with all the multiple units, from townhomes to basement dwellings, and maybe they’ll even come up with brand-new layouts that have never been done before.

The Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack will provide more challenges or expand already established ones, like Rags to Riches, but with a twist on apartment living. With so many options, the possibilities are endless, and the new EP will certainly change up the classic dynamics as we know it.

