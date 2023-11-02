The Sims 4 For Rent Pack Finally Brings in Customized Apartments

When the City Living expansion pack first introduced the wonders of apartment living, Simmers couldn’t help but want more with its unique housing style. And now, things are finally looking up with the latest debut of the Sims 4 For Rent trailer, showcasing a new journey as a property owner or tenant.

With this pack, players can customize the home of their dreams in the city of Tomarang, from duplexes to apartments to townhomes. Thanks to its multi-family complexes, the impactful storytelling that the series is known for continues to thrive, especially with all the various cultures mixed together.

Bring the neighbors together 👪 & experience multi-family lots anywhere & everywhere as a tenant or property owner 🏠 in the new #TheSimsForRent Expansion Pack!

Available Dec 7th ✨ pic.twitter.com/FqoUYhkGI9 — The Sims (@TheSims) November 2, 2023

The Residential Rentals will introduce a wide variety of new content, including mold that can turn Sims into Last of Us-like zombies. You’ll also need to watch out for any snoopy neighbors who will eavesdrop on all your hot gossip. Even worse, some Sims can break in and enter, taking it back to the old-school days of the franchise where burglars would steal your precious jewels.

Not only will these Residential Rentals be available in Tomarang, but they will also be present in other worlds to give you more multi-family storylines. As a tenant, you’ll dive deeper into the lively community, in which you can host pool parties, create new dishes, and get to know one another at potlucks. For example, Simmers can make the latest recipes, such as Halo Halo, Khao Niao Mamuang, and Burmese Samosa Soup.

On the other hand, Property Owners must keep track of all their tenants to help with their ratings, whether they are on the premises or looking after multiple units. That means you’ll need to ensure that each home is safe and sound through inspections, and in some cases, this can lead to an eviction. This latest feature could also lead to a tenant’s fear of being kicked out, along with other new Traits and Aspirations.

Beyond the multi-family units, you can explore the rest of Tomarang, featuring an animal sanctuary, Spirit House, and a hub of food vendors.

You can expect the pack to arrive on Dec. 7, 2023, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players can also pre-order the exclusive by Jan. 18 to get their hands on the Quick Treats Grill, Streetside Star Shade, and Peak Freshness Fruit Basket.

There’s certainly a lot to look forward to with The Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack, and we can’t wait to see what unique narratives unfold with this new way of living.