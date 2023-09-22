Guides

Sims 4: Free Real Estate Cheat (Free Housing Cheat)

It's time to get the house you deserve!

and
Sims 4 free real estate cheats
Image Source: Maxis Studios

Simmers everywhere love to just cheat their way to the top. No one should blame us; there are some really gorgeous houses we want to be able to buy into, okay? That’s where Sims 4’s Free Real Estate cheat can come in really darn handy. So, let’s talk you through how to use it.

Free Real Estate Cheat in Sims 4

The Sims Free Real Estate cheat makes the process of moving your Sims into houses way above their pay grade less complicated. First, as always with cheats, you’re going to want to hit Shift+Ctrl+C and enter ‘testingcheats on’ without any apostrophes to activate the cheats. Then, you’re going to want to type in “freerealestate on” without quotation marks, as well.

Sims 4 Real Estate Cheat
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

You should now see a message that says it has been turned on within that same command window.

Go ahead and close that by either hitting Shift+Ctrl+C again or by hitting ESC. You’re all set!

Without the cheat, any house that’s out of your price range will produce a red-colored Simoleon price, forbidding you from completing the move. However, once you’ve turned on the Sims 4 free housing cheat, the move button will now be available, and the prices will appear green, regardless of your household’s income.

Sims 4 Free Real Estate Cheat Changes
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

It saves a bunch of time for you so that you don’t have to go into the household, use Motherlode or Kaching cheats, and then move them out and into another home. Nevertheless, if a family already resides at the house, you can move them out to get your desired home.

When you’re done using the cheat and are ready to disable it, open the cheat box again and type “freerealestate off” without the quotation marks again.

That’s all there is to it, though! That’s how you can get free houses using the Free Real Estate cheat in The Sims 4. For more cheats, be sure to check out our Relationships guide or explore the relevant links below for additional content.

Related Posts

About the author

Yamilia Avendano

Yami was the founder of Twinfinite having written for the site since its inception in 2012 through until she sold it to the GAMURS Network in March 2022. Yami has been playing games since 1991, with a penchant for anything in the simulation and action genres. The Sims 4 has consumed thousands of hours of Yami's life, and she's totally ok with it.

More Stories by Yamilia Avendano

Comments