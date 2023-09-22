Sims 4: Free Real Estate Cheat (Free Housing Cheat)

Simmers everywhere love to just cheat their way to the top. No one should blame us; there are some really gorgeous houses we want to be able to buy into, okay? That’s where Sims 4’s Free Real Estate cheat can come in really darn handy. So, let’s talk you through how to use it.

Free Real Estate Cheat in Sims 4

The Sims Free Real Estate cheat makes the process of moving your Sims into houses way above their pay grade less complicated. First, as always with cheats, you’re going to want to hit Shift+Ctrl+C and enter ‘testingcheats on’ without any apostrophes to activate the cheats. Then, you’re going to want to type in “freerealestate on” without quotation marks, as well.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

You should now see a message that says it has been turned on within that same command window.

Go ahead and close that by either hitting Shift+Ctrl+C again or by hitting ESC. You’re all set!

Without the cheat, any house that’s out of your price range will produce a red-colored Simoleon price, forbidding you from completing the move. However, once you’ve turned on the Sims 4 free housing cheat, the move button will now be available, and the prices will appear green, regardless of your household’s income.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

It saves a bunch of time for you so that you don’t have to go into the household, use Motherlode or Kaching cheats, and then move them out and into another home. Nevertheless, if a family already resides at the house, you can move them out to get your desired home.

When you’re done using the cheat and are ready to disable it, open the cheat box again and type “freerealestate off” without the quotation marks again.

That’s all there is to it, though! That’s how you can get free houses using the Free Real Estate cheat in The Sims 4. For more cheats, be sure to check out our Relationships guide or explore the relevant links below for additional content.