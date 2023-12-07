What Is the Unit & Family Maximum Limit in Sims 4 For Rent

The Sims 4 For Rent EP has changed up the classic dynamics of the household through its unique multi-family features. We’re here to explain the maximum limit for units and Sim families to give you an idea of what to expect.

How Many Units Can You Have on Lot in Sims 4 For Rent?

The maximum unit limit for The Sims 4 For Rent is six, but you can utilize cheats to expand its range. Once you go past the limit with your households, you won’t be able to interact with the ‘+Create Unit’ button. However, families are permitted to have an abundance of rooms around the lot, including Shared areas.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Now, if we’re talking about the entirety of your Sims 4 file, you can expect a 99 maximum limit per save. Almost any world will work with the new For Rent features except for the following locations:

Sulani Waterfront Lot

Penthouse Lots

Vacation Worlds and Hidden Lots (Jungle Adventure, Batuu, Outdoor Retreat)

Although the units can’t be placed in these worlds, there’s more than enough room to establish an entire multi-family empire on the various maps. You may also want to consider the size of each family’s housing, given that the rating can be affected by smaller spaces.

How to Increase Unit Limit in Sims 4 For Rent

Fortunately, there is a way to increase the unit size limit with a handy cheat. You must activate the cheats menu (CTRL+ALT+C) with the usual ‘testingcheats on’ and plug in ‘bb.increaserentalunitcap on’. You should see a notification indicating that the rental unit cap has been updated.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

I tested out the Sims 4 For Rent unit size cheat myself, and there doesn’t seem to be a limit on how many households you can place. Though, you may run into performance issues if you place too many Sims on one lot.

To deactivate the unit cheat, you must enter ‘bb.increaserentalunitcap off’ in the chat box.

How Many Sims Per Unit in For Rent EP?

Eight Sims can be placed in a single unit in the For Rent expansion pack. Nevertheless, you can change this restriction using mods like the ever-popular MC Command Center.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll also need to ensure that all your family’s needs are met with bedding, amenities, and other essential equipment. While it isn’t a requirement to do so, it does help with your household’s rating status for those who have taken over the role of a Property Owner.

That covers everything you need to know about the maximum limit for units and families in The Sims 4 For Rent. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below.