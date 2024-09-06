How Much VC Does It Cost to Reach 99 Overall in NBA 2K25?

Even before the launch, players have been wondering how much VC does it cost to reach 99 overall with their players in NBA 2K25. Some have speculated that it will be more than last year, but that isn’t really true. To learn exactly how much VC you’ll need, scroll down and check out our explanation.

Max 99 Overall Player VC Cost in NBA 2K25

To upgrade and max out your player at 99 overall in the NBA 2K25’s MyCareer mode, you’ll need a total of 372,000 VC. This is true regardless of your build, as the player overall is exclusively tied to the VC you’ve spent on that player so far. We also included a table further down listing how much VC you’ll need to reach each overall score, so check it out.

Naturally, the 372,000 VC figure is only tied to attribute upgrades. That means you’ll have to spend a bit more if you want to get all the best animations, cosmetics, etc. To get that bit of extra VC, you can either grind or use Locker Codes if there are any available.

VC Required to Reach Each Rating in NBA 2K25

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

In the table below, you can check out how much VC you need to spend to reach each overall score in NBA 2K25. Do note that the higher certain attributes are, the more you’ll have to spend on upgrading them, and the fewer total stats you’ll have when you reach your current maximum overall.

Player Overall Total VC Cost 61 4,000 62 8,000 63 12,000 64 16,000 65 20,000 66 24,000 67 28,000 68 32,000 69 36,000 70 40,000 71 50,000 72 60,000 73 70,000 74 80,000 75 90,000 76 100,000 77 110,000 78 120,000 79 130,000 80 140,000 81 150,000 82 160,000 83 170,000 84 180,000 85 190,000 86 203,000 87 216,000 88 229,000 89 242,000 90 255,000 91 268,000 92 281,000 93 294,000 94 307,000 95 320,000 96 333,000 97 346,000 98 359,000 99 372,000 Values are cumulative – It takes 100K VC to reach 76 OVR; not 100K + 90K + 80K…

As the table above indicates, it takes roughly 4,000 VC per one overall until you reach 70. Then, that number increases to 10,000 VC until you reach 85 overall. And from then on, it takes 13,000 VC for each overall increase until you max out your character at 99.

Well, now that you know how much VC you’ll need to reach 99 overall in 2K25, there is nothing left but to start grinding. If you need help with something else 2K-related, such as how to change the shot meter or how to pick n’ roll, visit the NBA 2K25 hub here on Twinfinite.

