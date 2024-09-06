How Much VC Does It Cost to Reach 99 Overall in NBA 2K25?

Even before the launch, players have been wondering how much VC does it cost to reach 99 overall with their players in NBA 2K25. Some have speculated that it will be more than last year, but that isn’t really true. To learn exactly how much VC you’ll need, scroll down and check out our explanation.
Max 99 Overall Player VC Cost in NBA 2K25
To upgrade and max out your player at 99 overall in the NBA 2K25’s MyCareer mode, you’ll need a total of 372,000 VC. This is true regardless of your build, as the player overall is exclusively tied to the VC you’ve spent on that player so far. We also included a table further down listing how much VC you’ll need to reach each overall score, so check it out.
Naturally, the 372,000 VC figure is only tied to attribute upgrades. That means you’ll have to spend a bit more if you want to get all the best animations, cosmetics, etc. To get that bit of extra VC, you can either grind or use Locker Codes if there are any available.
VC Required to Reach Each Rating in NBA 2K25
In the table below, you can check out how much VC you need to spend to reach each overall score in NBA 2K25. Do note that the higher certain attributes are, the more you’ll have to spend on upgrading them, and the fewer total stats you’ll have when you reach your current maximum overall.
|Player Overall
|Total VC Cost
|61
|4,000
|62
|8,000
|63
|12,000
|64
|16,000
|65
|20,000
|66
|24,000
|67
|28,000
|68
|32,000
|69
|36,000
|70
|40,000
|
|71
|50,000
|72
|60,000
|73
|70,000
|74
|80,000
|75
|90,000
|76
|100,000
|77
|110,000
|78
|120,000
|79
|130,000
|80
|140,000
|
|81
|150,000
|82
|160,000
|83
|170,000
|84
|180,000
|85
|190,000
|86
|203,000
|87
|216,000
|88
|229,000
|89
|242,000
|90
|255,000
|
|91
|268,000
|92
|281,000
|93
|294,000
|94
|307,000
|95
|320,000
|96
|333,000
|97
|346,000
|98
|359,000
|99
|372,000
As the table above indicates, it takes roughly 4,000 VC per one overall until you reach 70. Then, that number increases to 10,000 VC until you reach 85 overall. And from then on, it takes 13,000 VC for each overall increase until you max out your character at 99.
Well, now that you know how much VC you’ll need to reach 99 overall in 2K25, there is nothing left but to start grinding. If you need help with something else 2K-related, such as how to change the shot meter or how to pick n’ roll, visit the NBA 2K25 hub here on Twinfinite.
Published: Sep 6, 2024 11:40 am