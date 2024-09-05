Image Credit: Bethesda
Player with a custom dunk animation dunking in NBA 2K25
Image Source: 2K
NBA 2K25: All Layup & Dunk Animation Requirements

94 Standing Dunk for JaVale's package!?
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 07:45 am

When you’re making a build, you’ll want to know which stats you need to invest in to get your favorite animations. For example, if you want my pookie LeBron’s dunk package, you’ll need only 84 Driving Dunk. To learn the other requirements, scroll down to our list of all the layup and dunk animation requirements in NBA 2K25.

All Lay-Up Animation Requirements in NBA 2K25

Layup StyleMin. HeightMax. HeightDriving Layup
Default Small/6’10”25
Default Swing/6’10”25
Default Big6’10”/25
Allen Iverson/6’5″85
Anthony Edwards/6’5″84
Austin Reaves/6’10”77
Ben Simmons6’5″/65
Bradley Beal/6’5″85
Damian Lillard/6’5″86
De’Araron Fox/6’5″84
Dejounte Murray/6’10”83
DeMar DeRozan6’5″6’10”83
Derrick Rose/6’5″77
Devin Booker/6’10”87
Domantas Sabonis6’10”/78
Donovan Mitchell/6’5″87
George Gervin6’5″6’10”70
Giannis Antetokounmpo6’10”/80
Ja Morant/6’5″87
Jalen Brunson///
James Harden/6’10”82
Jason Williams/6’5″75
Jaylen Brown6’5″6’10”84
Jayson Tatum6’5″6’10”85
Jimmy Butler//25
Joel Embid6’10”/73
Jordan Poole/6’5″82
Julius Randle6’5″/75
LaMelo Ball/6’10”80
LeBron James6’5″6’10”87
Kevin Durant6’5″/85
Klay Thompson6’5″6’10”85
Kobe Bryant6’5″6’10”88
Kyrie Irving/6’5″85
Luka Doncic/6’10”88
Magic Johnson6’5″6’10”76
Malik Monk/6’5″85
Michael Jordan6’5″6’10”83
Nikola Jokic6’10”/79
Nikola Vucevic6’10”/75
Russell Westbrook/6’5″85
Stephen Curry/6’5″86
Trae Young/6’5″80
Tyrese Haliburton/6’10”82
Zach LaVine/6’10”83
Zion Williamson6’5″/70

All Dunk Animation Requirements in NBA 2K25

Dunk StyleMin. HeightMax. HeightStanding DunkDriving DunkVertical
Aaron Gordon6’5″6’10”558060
Andrew Wiggins6’5″6’10”/9275
Anthony Edwards/////
Ben Simmons6’5″/657545
CJ McCollum/6’10”/40/
Clyde Drexler/6’10”/8464
Darryl Dawkins6’10”/757350
De’Aaron Fox/6’5″/8570
DeMar DeRozan/6’10”/7355
Devin Booker/6’10”/8060
Domantas Sabonis6’10”/707545
Dominique Wilkins6’5″//8865
Draymond Green6’5″/586045
Dwight Howard6’10”/756550
Giannis Antetokounmpo6’5″/757350
Glenn Robinson III/6’10”/8060
Harrison Barnes6’5″6’10”608265
Ja Morant/6’10”/8968
Jalen Johnson/6’10”/9478
James Harden/6’10”/8363
JaVale McGee6’10”/958269
Jaylen Brown6’5″6’10”/8777
Julius Erving/6’10”/8464
Karl Malone6’5″/507550
Karl-Anthony Towns6’10”/757040
Keegan Murray6’5″6’10”608070
Kevin Huerter6’5″6’10”/6555
Klay Thompson/6’10”/5535
Kobe Bryant/6’10”/8276
Latrell Sprewell/6’10”/8060
LeBron James6’5″/408464
Luka Doncic/6’10”/7050
Malik Monk/6’5″/8070
Manu Ginobili/6’10”/5035
Paul George6’5″6’10”/8060
Russell Westbrook/6’10”/9380
Scottie Pippen6’5″//8565
Shaquille O’Neal6’10”/805550
Shawn Kemp6’10”/708255
Trey Lyles6’5″6’10”556560
Zach LaVine/6’10”/8873
Zion Williamson6’5″/608660

How to Buy and Change Animations in NBA 2k25

Dunk and layup animation store in NBA 2K25
Image Source: 2K via Twinfinite
To get new animations and equip them in the NBA 2K25 MyCareer mode, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Navigation in MyCareer.
  2. Switch to the MyPlayer tab at the top.
  3. Select Animations from the list on the left.
  4. Switch to the Animations Store at the top.
  5. Select Scoring Moves on the left.
  6. Choose Layup Styles for layup packages or Dunk Styles for dunk packages.
  7. After buying an animation, switch back go Gameplay Animations tab and equip them using the menu on the left side of your screen.

That covers all you need to know about layup and dunk animation requirements in NBA 2K25. For more guides, including ones on dribble move requirements, VC prices, and how to pick n’ roll, visit the NBA 2K25 hub here on Twinfinite.




