NBA 2K25: All Layup & Dunk Animation Requirements

When you’re making a build, you’ll want to know which stats you need to invest in to get your favorite animations. For example, if you want my pookie LeBron’s dunk package, you’ll need only 84 Driving Dunk. To learn the other requirements, scroll down to our list of all the layup and dunk animation requirements in NBA 2K25.

All Lay-Up Animation Requirements in NBA 2K25

Layup Style Min. Height Max. Height Driving Layup Default Small / 6’10” 25 Default Swing / 6’10” 25 Default Big 6’10” / 25 Allen Iverson / 6’5″ 85 Anthony Edwards / 6’5″ 84 Austin Reaves / 6’10” 77 Ben Simmons 6’5″ / 65 Bradley Beal / 6’5″ 85 Damian Lillard / 6’5″ 86 De’Araron Fox / 6’5″ 84 Dejounte Murray / 6’10” 83 DeMar DeRozan 6’5″ 6’10” 83 Derrick Rose / 6’5″ 77 Devin Booker / 6’10” 87 Domantas Sabonis 6’10” / 78 Donovan Mitchell / 6’5″ 87 George Gervin 6’5″ 6’10” 70 Giannis Antetokounmpo 6’10” / 80 Ja Morant / 6’5″ 87 Jalen Brunson / / / James Harden / 6’10” 82 Jason Williams / 6’5″ 75 Jaylen Brown 6’5″ 6’10” 84 Jayson Tatum 6’5″ 6’10” 85 Jimmy Butler / / 25 Joel Embid 6’10” / 73 Jordan Poole / 6’5″ 82 Julius Randle 6’5″ / 75 LaMelo Ball / 6’10” 80 LeBron James 6’5″ 6’10” 87 Kevin Durant 6’5″ / 85 Klay Thompson 6’5″ 6’10” 85 Kobe Bryant 6’5″ 6’10” 88 Kyrie Irving / 6’5″ 85 Luka Doncic / 6’10” 88 Magic Johnson 6’5″ 6’10” 76 Malik Monk / 6’5″ 85 Michael Jordan 6’5″ 6’10” 83 Nikola Jokic 6’10” / 79 Nikola Vucevic 6’10” / 75 Russell Westbrook / 6’5″ 85 Stephen Curry / 6’5″ 86 Trae Young / 6’5″ 80 Tyrese Haliburton / 6’10” 82 Zach LaVine / 6’10” 83 Zion Williamson 6’5″ / 70

All Dunk Animation Requirements in NBA 2K25

Dunk Style Min. Height Max. Height Standing Dunk Driving Dunk Vertical Aaron Gordon 6’5″ 6’10” 55 80 60 Andrew Wiggins 6’5″ 6’10” / 92 75 Anthony Edwards / / / / / Ben Simmons 6’5″ / 65 75 45 CJ McCollum / 6’10” / 40 / Clyde Drexler / 6’10” / 84 64 Darryl Dawkins 6’10” / 75 73 50 De’Aaron Fox / 6’5″ / 85 70 DeMar DeRozan / 6’10” / 73 55 Devin Booker / 6’10” / 80 60 Domantas Sabonis 6’10” / 70 75 45 Dominique Wilkins 6’5″ / / 88 65 Draymond Green 6’5″ / 58 60 45 Dwight Howard 6’10” / 75 65 50 Giannis Antetokounmpo 6’5″ / 75 73 50 Glenn Robinson III / 6’10” / 80 60 Harrison Barnes 6’5″ 6’10” 60 82 65 Ja Morant / 6’10” / 89 68 Jalen Johnson / 6’10” / 94 78 James Harden / 6’10” / 83 63 JaVale McGee 6’10” / 95 82 69 Jaylen Brown 6’5″ 6’10” / 87 77 Julius Erving / 6’10” / 84 64 Karl Malone 6’5″ / 50 75 50 Karl-Anthony Towns 6’10” / 75 70 40 Keegan Murray 6’5″ 6’10” 60 80 70 Kevin Huerter 6’5″ 6’10” / 65 55 Klay Thompson / 6’10” / 55 35 Kobe Bryant / 6’10” / 82 76 Latrell Sprewell / 6’10” / 80 60 LeBron James 6’5″ / 40 84 64 Luka Doncic / 6’10” / 70 50 Malik Monk / 6’5″ / 80 70 Manu Ginobili / 6’10” / 50 35 Paul George 6’5″ 6’10” / 80 60 Russell Westbrook / 6’10” / 93 80 Scottie Pippen 6’5″ / / 85 65 Shaquille O’Neal 6’10” / 80 55 50 Shawn Kemp 6’10” / 70 82 55 Trey Lyles 6’5″ 6’10” 55 65 60 Zach LaVine / 6’10” / 88 73 Zion Williamson 6’5″ / 60 86 60

How to Buy and Change Animations in NBA 2k25

To get new animations and equip them in the NBA 2K25 MyCareer mode, follow these steps:

Open the Navigation in MyCareer. Switch to the MyPlayer tab at the top. Select Animations from the list on the left. Switch to the Animations Store at the top. Select Scoring Moves on the left. Choose Layup Styles for layup packages or Dunk Styles for dunk packages. After buying an animation, switch back go Gameplay Animations tab and equip them using the menu on the left side of your screen.

That covers all you need to know about layup and dunk animation requirements in NBA 2K25.

