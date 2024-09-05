All VC Prices & Microtransactions in NBA 2K25

NBA 2K25 has just landed and is one of the top sellers in the market right now. If you’re excited about the new career mode and want to build up your own team of superstars to reach the GOAT status, you’re going to want to skip some levels and get a whole bunch of VC. Today we’re going to look at the VC prices and all microtransaction prices in NBA 2K25.

Recommended Videos

All VC Prices in NBA 2K25

VC seems to follow the same pricing as NBA 2K24, and the NBA 2K25 VC prices have been confirmed on Steam and other stores as official.

5K VC – $1.99

15K VC – $4.99

35K VC – $9.99

75K VC – $19.99

200K VC – $49.99

450K VC – $99.99

700K VC – $149.99

All prices are in USD.

While VC prices might not have changed, it’s possible that the VC required has been adjusted, so be sure to confirm that before you go spending your hard-earned VC.

All Level Skip Prices in NBA 2K25

Here are the individual costs of all 39 NBA 2K25 Level Skip purchases. As you can see, each Level Skip costs $1.99 USD, and this remains the same no matter which option you choose up to Level 39.

1 NBA 2K25 Level Skip – $1.99

2 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $3.98

3 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $5.97

4 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $7.96

5 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $9.95

6 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $11.94

7 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $13.93

8 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $15.92

9 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $17.91

10 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $19.90

11 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $21.89

12 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $23.88

13 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $25.87

14 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $27.86

15 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $29.85

16 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $31.84

17 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $33.83

18 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $35.82

19 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $37.81

20 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $39.80

21 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $41.79

22 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $43.78

23 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $45.77

24 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $47.76

25 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $49.75

26 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $51.74

27 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $53.73

28 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $55.72

29 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $57.71

30 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $59.70

31 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $61.69

32 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $63.68

33 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $65.67

34 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $67.66

35 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $69.65

36 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $71.64

37 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $73.63

38 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $75.62

39 NBA 2K25 Level Skips – $77.61

Those are all the currently available VC prices and microtransactions in NBA 2K25. For more detailed information, check out all the dribble roll requirements for every player, and learn how to pick and roll.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy