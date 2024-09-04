How to Pick & Roll in NBA 2K25

Knowing how to pick and roll in NBA 2K25 is a surefire way of making an impact on the court. 2K Sports’ latest entry into the basketball franchise is here, much to the delight of fans preparing to tip off for another year. Mastering the pick and roll technique opens up plenty of offensive options, options which can be extremely rewarding in a match where little separates the two sides. Here, find out how to pick and roll with ease.

NBA 2K25 Pick and Roll Explained

The pick and roll play in NBA 2K25 is an offense where one player creates a screen, otherwise known as a pick, for the teammate in control of the ball. The player that sets the screen will make their way towards the basket, the roll, to receive the ball and attempt a shot.

Completing a standard pick and roll play in NBA 2K25 is a straightforward process. Here’s how to make the play:

While in possession, press and hold L1/LB to automatically select a pick and roll player.

Tap L1/LB to manually select a player when in possession.

For those who want their screening player to switch sides to launch an attack from an alternative angle, click the left analog stick (L3/LS) to begin the play from the other side.

How to Pick and Roll Fade in NBA 2K25

In situations where a pick and roll won’t create an opening for some points, players can utilize the pick and roll fade tactic. To do this, press L1/LB then press R1/RB to send the player that would head towards the basket away. Starting a pick and roll play but then deciding to fade at the last minute involves pressing L1/LB a second time before any contact is made.

There you have it, that’s how to perform the pick and roll in NBA 2K25. When timed perfectly, it’s an excellent way of opening the defense for a chance at scoring a basket. Be sure to check back here for all the latest NBA 2K25 coverage including guides, news, and everything in between.

