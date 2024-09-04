Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Player Dribbling Ball in NBA 2K25
Image Credit: EA and NBA
Category:
Guides

All Dribble Move Requirements in NBA 2K25

Find out how you can move the ball with style.
Image of Keenan McCall
Keenan McCall
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 12:12 pm

There are a plethora of different Dribble moves and styles you can choose from in NBA 2K25, and each comes with their own requirements to use them. That’s why we’ve compiled all of the ones we know of into this handy guide. Here are all dribble move requirements in NBA 2K25.

Recommended Videos

NBA 2K25 Dribble Move Requirements, Explained

Player Roaring After Scoring Basket in NBA 2K25
Image Credit: NBA and EA

In general, every NBA 2K25 dribble move can be used so long as you meet the requirements tied to them. These can include your overall Ball Handling score, your speed with the ball, the height of your character, and so forth.

Said Dribble moves can likewise be broken up into a few different categories. There are the Dribble Styles, which are based on the existing style of an NBA player past or present; the Pass style of these same players; and the different moves they implement for Escapes, Breakdowns, Aggression, and so on.

We’ve listed all the different dribble moves we’ve found down below alongside their usage requirements. Bear in mind that these requirements may change as the game lives out its run via updates and patches, and that we’ll update this guide accordingly when we can.

All Dribble Style Requirements

To start, there are the general Dribble Styles. These rely on your overall speed with the ball and the height of your character to determine whether or not they’re usable.

Player/Dribble Style NameSpeed With Ball NeededHeight Range
Anthony Edwards765’9” – 6’4”
Austin Reaves705’9” – 6’9”
Coby White855’9” – 6’4”
Damian Lillard915’9” – 6’4”
Darius Garland 855’9” – 6’4”
De’Aaron Fox905’9” – 6’4”
Dejounte Murray865’9” – 6’9”
Devin Booker805’9” – 6’9”
Domantas Sabonis406’10” – 7’3”
Donovan Mitchell805’9” – 6’4”
Giannis Antetokounmpo656’10” – 7’3”
Ja Morant855’9” – 6’4”
Jalen Green755’9” – 6’9”
James Harden 755’9” – 6’9”
Jaylen Brown856’5” – 6’9”
Jayson Tatum756’5” – 6’9”
Kevin Durant656’5” – 7’3”
Kyrie Irving945’9” – 6’4”
LaMelo Ball805’9” – 6’9”
LeBron James756’5” – 6’9”
Luka Doncic805’9” – 6’9”
Nikola Jokic556’10” – 7’3”
Paolo Banchero656’10” – 7’3”
Russell Westbrook875’9” – 6’4”
Stephen Curry915’9” – 6’4”
Trae Young905’9” – 6’4”
Tyrese Haliburton795’9” – 6’9”
Tyrese Maxey705’9” – 6’4”
Zach LaVine755’9” – 6’9”
Zion Williamson606’5” – 7’3”

All NBA 2K25 Dribble Pass Style Requirements

Next up are the Pass Style requirements. For these, you’ll need to meet a certain mark in pass accuracy before you can make use of them.

Player/Pass Style NamePass Accuracy Required
Anthony Edwards74
Chris Paul90
Damian Lillard 81
De’Aaron Fox77
Domantas Sabonis75
Donovan Mitchell84
Ja Morant75
Jason Williams90
Kyrie Irving88
LaMelo Ball84
LeBron James85
Luka Doncic94
Magic Johnson83
Mike Conley90
Nikola Jokic79
Paolo Banchero70
Stephen Curry82
Trae Young80
Tyrese Haliburton89

All Dribble Escape Move Requirements

After that are the Dribble Escape Moves. These take advantage of your Ball Handling and can only be used so long as you fall within a certain height range.

Player/Escape Moves Style NameBall Handling RequiredHeight Range
Allen Iverson855’9” – 6’4”
Chris Paul805’9” – 6’4”
Damian Lillard905’9” – 6’4”
Darius Garland845’9” – 6’4”
De’Aaron Fox895’9” – 6’4”
Devin Booker805’9” – 6’9”
Giannis Antetokounmpo746’10” – 7’3”
Ja Morant865’9” – 6’4”
James Harden865’9” – 6’9”
Jayson Tatum756’5” – 6’9”
Jimmy Butler706’5” – 6’9”
Joel Embiid556’10” – 7’3”
Kevin Durant736’5” – 7’3”
Kobe Bryant886’5” – 6’9”
Kyrie Irving905’9” – 6’4”
LaMelo Ball915’9” – 6’9”
LeBron James806’5” – 6’9”
Luka Doncic845’9” – 6’9”
Paul George756’5” – 6’9”
Stephen Curry925’9” – 6’4”
Zach LaVine805’9” – 6’9”

All NBA 2K25 Dribble Combo Move Requirements

Then, there are the Dribble Combo Moves. You’ll need a certain amount of Ball Handling to take advantage of these, and that’s on top of falling within the height range listed.

Player/Dribble Combo Move Style NameBall Handling RequiredHeight Range
Allen Iverson855’9” – 6’4”
Anthony Edwards765’9” – 6’4”
Bradley Beal845’9” – 6’4”
Coby White855’9” – 6’4”
Damian Lillard905’9” – 6’4”
Devin Booker805’9” – 6’9”
Ja Morant865’9” – 6’4”
James Harden865’9” – 6’9”
Jayson Tatum756’5” – 6’9”
Jordan Poole805’9” – 6’4”
Kevin Durant736’5” – 7’3”
Kobe Bryant886’5” – 6’9”
Kyrie Irving905’9” – 6’4”
LaMelo Ball915’9” – 6’9”
LeBron James806’5” – 6’9”
Stephen Curry925’9” – 6’4”
Trae Young925’9” – 6’4”
Zach LaVine805’9” – 6’9”

All Aggressive Breakdown Requirements

Up next on the list are the Aggressive Breakdown requirements. These once again rely on Ball Handling and whether or not your character falls into the requisite height range.

Player/Dribble Aggressive Breakdown Style NameBall Handling RequiredHeight Range
Allen Iverson855’9” – 6’4”
Andrew Wiggins756’5” – 6’9”
Anthony Edwards765’9” – 6’4”
Austin Reaves705’9” – 6’9”
Brandon Ingram846’5” – 6’9”
Cade Cunningham756’5” – 6’9”
Chris Paul805’9” – 6’4”
CJ McCollum705’9” – 6’4”
Coby White855’9” – 6’4”
Damian Lillard905’9” – 6’4”
D’Angelo Russell755’9” – 6’4”
Darius Garland845’9” – 6’4”
De’Aaron Fox895’9” – 6’4”
DeMar DeRozan756’5” – 6’9”
Derrick Rose875’9” – 6’4”
Devin Booker805’9” – 6’9”
Donovan Mitchell855’9” – 6’4”
Eric Gordon755’9” – 6’4”
Giannis Antetokounmpo746’10” – 7’3”
Isaiah Thomas855’9” – 6’4”
Ja Morant865’9” – 6’4”
Jaden McDaniels756’5” – 6’9”
Jalen Green755’9” – 6’9”
James Harden865’9” – 6’9”
Jason Williams855’9” – 6’4”
Jaylen Brown856’5” – 6’9”
Jayson Tatum756’5” – 6’9”
Jimmy Butler706’5” – 6’9”
Jordan Poole805’9” – 6’4”
Jrue Holiday755’9” – 6’9”
Kawhi Leonard706’5” – 6’9”
Kemba Walker895’9” – 6’4”
Kevin Durant736’5” – 7’3”
Klay Thompson755’9” – 6’9”
Kobe Bryant886’5” – 6’9”
Kyrie Irving905’9” – 6’4”
LaMelo Ball915’9” – 6’9”
LeBron James806’5” – 6’9”
Lonzo Ball805’9” – 6’9”
Luka Doncic845’9” – 6’9”
Paolo Banchero756’10” – 7’3”
Paul George756’5” – 6’9”
Penny Hardaway855’9” – 6’9”
Rafar Alston905’9” – 6’4”
Reggie Jackson805’9” – 6’4”
Russell Westbrook875’9” – 6’4”
Scoot Henderson805’9” – 6’4”
Stephen Curry925’9” – 6’4”
Stephon Marbury805’9” – 6’4”
Steve Francis955’9” – 6’4”
Terry Rozier III805’9” – 6’4”
Tim Hardaway805’9” – 6’4”
Trae Young925’9” – 6’4”
Zach LaVine805’9” – 6’9”
Zion Williamson706’5” – 7’3”

All Regular Breakdown Dribble Requirements in NBA 2K25

Next up are the Regular Breakdowns. Like the Aggressive Breakdowns, they rely on your Ball Handling score and can only be used so long as you fall within the height range provided.

Player/Regular Breakdown Dribble NameBall Handling RequiredHeight Range
Allen Iverson855’9” – 6’4”
Anthony Edwards765’9” – 6’4”
Austin Reaves705’9” – 6’9”
Cade Cunningham756’5” – 6’9”
Chris Paul805’9” – 6’4”
Coby White855’9” – 6’4”
Damian Lillard905’9” – 6’4”
D’Angelo Russell755’9” – 6’4”
Darius Garland845’9” – 6’4”
De’Aaron Fox895’9” – 6’4”
DeMar DeRozan756’5” – 6’9”
Derrick Rose875’9” – 6’4”
Devin Booker805’9” – 6’9”
Donovan Mitchell855’9” – 6’4”
Eric Gordon755’9” – 6’4”
Giannis Antetokounmpo746’10” – 7’3”
Isaiah Thomas855’9” – 6’4”
Ja Morant865’9” – 6’4”
Jalen Green755’9” – 6’9”
James Harden865’9” – 6’9”
Jason Williams855’9” – 6’4”
Jaylen Brown856’5” – 6’9”
Jayson Tatum756’5” – 6’9”
Jimmy Butler 706’5” – 6’9”
Jordan Poole805’9” – 6’4”
Jrue Holiday755’9” – 6’9”
Kawhi Leonard706’5” – 6’9”
Kemba Walker895’9” – 6’4”
Kevin Durant736’5” – 7’3”
Klay Thompson756’5” – 6’9”
Kobe Bryant886’5” – 6’9”
Kyrie Irving905’9” – 6’4”
LaMelo Ball915’9” – 6’9”
LeBron James806’5” – 6’9”
Lonzo Ball805’9” – 6’9”
Luka Doncic845’9” – 6’9”
Markelle Fultz805’9” – 6’4”
Michael Jordan756’5” – 6’9”
Mike Conley795’9” – 6’4”
Paolo Banchero756’10” – 7’3”
Paul George756’5” – 6’9”
Penny Hardaway855’9” – 6’9”
Rafar Alston905’9” – 6’4”
Reggie Jackson805’9” – 6’4”
Russell Westbrook875’9” – 6’4”
Scoot Henderson805’9” – 6’4”
Stephen Curry925’9” – 6’4”
Stephon Marbury805’9” – 6’4”
Steve Francis855’9” – 6’4”
Terry Rozier III805’9” – 6’4”
Tim Hardaway805’9” – 6’4”
Trae Young925’9” – 6’4”
Zach LaVine805’9” – 6’9”
Zion Williamson706’5” – 7’3”

All Signature Size Up Requirements

We now move into the Signature Size Up requirements. Once again, you can use these so long as you have a high enough Ball Handling score and fall within the Height Range.

Player/Regular Breakdown Dribble NameBall Handling RequiredHeight Range
Allen Iverson855’9” – 6’4”
Baron Davis805’9” – 6’4”
Ben Simmons656’5” – 7’3”
Cade Cunningham756’5” – 6’9”
Carmelo Anthony706’5” – 6’9”
Chris Paul805’9” – 6’4”
CJ McCollum705’9” – 6’4”
Coby White855’9” – 6’4”
Damian Lillard905’9” – 6’4”
D’Angelo Russell755’9” – 6’4”
DeMar DeRozan756’5” – 6’9”
Derrick Rose875’9” – 6’4”
Desmond Bane706’5” – 6’9”
Devin Booker805’9” – 6’9”
Donovan Mitchell855’9” – 6’4”
Dwyane Wade805’9” – 6’4”
Giannis Antetokounmpo746’10” – 7’3”
Isaiah Thomas855’9” – 6’4”
Ja Morant865’9” – 6’4”
James Harden865’9” – 6’9”
Jason Kidd805’9” – 6’4”
Jason Williams855’9” – 6’4”
Jayson Tatum756’5” – 6’9”
Jeremy Lin705’9” – 6’4”
Jimmy Butler706’5” – 6’9”
Jordan Poole805’9” – 6’4”
Jrue Holiday755’9” – 6’9”
Kawhi Leonard706’5” – 6’9”
Kemba Walker895’9” – 6’4”
Kevin Durant736’5” – 7’3”
Kyle Lowry705’9” – 6’4”
Kyrie Irving905’9” – 6’4”
LaMelo Ball915’9” – 6’9”
LeBron James806’5” – 6’9”
Lonzo Ball805’9” – 6’9”
Luka Doncic845’9” – 6’9”
Mike Bibby805’9” – 6’4”
Paul George756’5” – 6’9”
Penny Hardaway855’9” – 6’9”
Rafer Alston905’9” – 6’4”
Russell Westbrook875’9” – 6’4”
Scoot Henderson805’9” – 6’4”
Stephen Curry925’9” – 6’4”
Stephon Marbury805’9” – 6’4”
Steve Nash805’9” – 6’4”
Terry Rozier III805’9” – 6’4”
Trae Young925’9” – 6’4”
Zach LaVine805’9” – 6’9”
Zion Williamson706’5” – 7’3”

All NBA 2K25 Dribble Hesitation Requirements

Next, there are the Hesitation requirements. These rely onyou guessed it Ball Handling and your character’s height.

Player/Hesitation Style NameBall Handling RequiredHeight Range
Anthony Edwards 765’9” – 6’4”
Bradley Beal845’9” – 6’4”
Chris Paul805’9” – 6’4”
Coby White855’9” – 6’4”
Darius Garland845’9” – 6’4”
DeMar DeRozan756’5” – 6’9”
Ja Morant865’9” – 6’4”
James Harden865’9” – 6’9”
Jayson Tatum756’5” – 6’9”
Jimmy Butler706’5” – 6’9”
Kevin Durant736’5” – 7’3”
Kobe Bryant886’5” – 6’9”
Kyrie Irving905’9” – 6’4”
LaMelo Ball915’9” – 6’9”
Larry Bird706’5” – 7’3”
LeBron James806’5” – 6’9”
Luka Doncic845’9” – 6’9”
Paolo Banchero756’10” – 7’3”
Paul George756’5” – 6’9”
Rajon Rondo755’9” – 6’4”
Scottie Pippen706’5” – 6’9”
Stephen Curry925’9” – 6’4”
Tyrese Haliburton795’9” – 6’9”
Zach LaVine805’9” – 6’9”

All Crossovers Requirements

After that are the Crossovers. These once again rely on your character’s Ball Handling and Height.

Player/Crossovers Style NameBall Handling RequiredHeight Range
Allen Iverson855’9” – 6’4”
Anthony Edwards765’9” – 6’4”
Austin Reaves705’9” – 6’9”
Brandon Ingram846’5” – 6’9”
Chris Paul805’9” – 6’4”
Coby White855’9” – 6’4”
Cole Anthony806’5” – 6’9”
Damian Lillard905’9” – 6’4”
D’Angelo Russell755’9” – 6’4”
Darius Garland845’9” – 6’4”
DeMar DeRozan755’9” – 6’9”
Devin Booker805’9” – 6’9”
Donovan Mitchell855’9” – 6’4”
Ja Morant865’9” – 6’4”
James Harden865’9” – 6’9”
Jason Williams755’9” – 6’4”
Jaylen Brown856’5” – 6’9”
Jayson Tatum756’5” – 6’9”
Jimmy Butler706’5” – 6’9”
Jordan Poole805’9” – 6’4”
Josh Giddey766’5” – 6’9”
Kawhi Leonard706’5” – 6’9”
Kevin Durant736’5” – 7’3”
Kobe Bryant886’5” – 6’9”
Kyrie Irving905’9” – 6’4”
LaMelo Ball915’9” – 6’9”
LeBron James806’5” – 6’9”
Lonzo Ball805’9” – 6’9”
Luka Doncic845’9” – 6’9”
Malik Monk755’9” – 6’4”
Markelle Fultz805’9” – 6’4”
Michael Jordan756’5” – 6’9”
Mike Conley795’9” – 6’4”
Paolo Banchero756’10” – 7’3”
Paul George756’5” – 6’9”
Russell Westbrook875’9” – 6’4”
Scoot Henderson805’9” – 6’4”
Stephen Curry925’9” – 6’4”
Terry Rozier III805’9” – 6’4”
Trae Young925’9” – 6’4”
Tyrese Haliburton795’9” – 6’9”
Zach LaVine755’9” – 6’9”
Zion Williamson706’5” – 7’3”

All NBA 2K25 Behind the Back Dribble Requirements

Next, we move onto the Behind the Back requirements. As always, you can use these so long as you have the necessary Ball Handling and Height.

Player/Behind the Back Style NameBall Handling RequiredHeight Range
Allen Iverson855’9” – 6’4”
Andrew Wiggins756’5” – 6’9”
Anthony Edwards765’9” – 6’4”
Chris Paul805’9” – 6’4”
Coby White855’9” – 6’4”
Damian Lillard905’9” – 6’4”
Darius Garland805’9” – 6’4”
De’Aaron Fox895’9” – 6’4”
Devin Booker805’9” – 6’9”
Domantas Sabonis756’10” – 7’3”
Ja Morant865’9” – 6’4”
Jayson Tatum756’5” – 6’9”
Jimmy Butler706’5” – 6’9”
Jordan Poole805’9” – 6’4”
Kawhi Leonard706’5” – 6’9”
Kevin Durant736’5” – 7’3”
Kobe Bryant886’5” – 6’9”
Kyle Kuzma706’5” – 6’9”
Kyrie Irving905’9” – 6’4”
Lebron James806’5” – 6’9”
Luka Doncic845’9” – 6’9”
Markelle Fultz805’9” – 6’4”
Paul George756’5” – 6’9”
Scottie Pippen756’5” – 6’9”
Trae Young925’9” – 6’4”
Tyrese Haliburton795’9” – 6’9”
Tyrese Maxey705’9” – 6’4”
Zach LaVine805’9” – 6’9”

All Stepback Requirements

Next are Stepbacks, and the requirements remain the same: Make sure your character has the necessary Ball Handling and Height listed below.

Player/Stepback Style NameBall Handling RequiredHeight Range
Andrew Wiggins756’5” – 6’9”
Darius Garland845’9” – 6’4”
Devin Booker805’9” – 6’9”
Giannis Antetokounmpo746’10” – 7’3”
James Harden865’9” – 6’9”
Jayson Tatum756’5” – 6’9”
Jimmy Butler706’5” – 6’9”
Joel Embiid556’10” – 7’3”
Kawhi Leonard706’5” – 6’9”
Kemba Walker895’9” – 6’4”
Klay Thompson756’5” – 6’9”
Kyrie Irving905’9” – 6’4”
Luka Doncic845’9” – 6’9”
Paul George756’5” – 6’9”
Trae Young925’9” – 6’4”
Tyrese Haliburton795’9” – 6’9”
Zach LaVine805’9” – 7’3”

All NBA 2K25 Spin Dribble Requirements

Finally, there are the Spin requirements. Their use is determined by whether or not you have the Ball Handling and Height needed for them.

Player/Spin Style NameBall Handling RequiredHeight Range
Andrew Wiggins706’5” – 6’9”
Anthony Davis706’10” – 7’3”
Anthony Edwards765’9” – 6’4”
Coby White855’9” – 6’4”
Darius Garland845’9” – 6’4”
DeMar DeRozan756’5” – 6’9”
Ja Morant865’9” – 6’4”
Jayson Tatum756’5” – 6’9”
Jimmy Butler706’5” – 6’9”
Joel Embiid556’10” – 7’3”
Karl-Anthony Towns706’10” – 7’3”
Kawhi Leonard706’5” – 6’9”
Kevin Durant736’5” – 7’3”
Kobe Bryant886’5” – 6’9”
Kyrie Irving905’9” – 6’4”
LaMelo Ball915’9” – 6’9”
LeBron James806’5” – 6’9”
Luka Doncic845’9” – 6’9”
Nikola Jokic556’10” – 7’3”
Penny Hardaway755’9” – 6’9”
Stephen Curry925’9” – 6’4”
Steve Nash805’9” – 6’9”
Terry Rozier III805’9” – 6’4”
Trae Young925’9” – 6’4”
Tyrese Haliburton795’9” – 6’9”

And with that, you know everything we have on the NBA 2K25 Dribble animation requirements. For more on the game, check out our guides on how to use the jump shot creator and how to take your shirt off.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Keenan McCall
Keenan McCall
Keenan has been a nerd from an early age, watching anime and playing games for as long as I can remember. Since obtaining a bachelor's degree in journalism back in 2017, he has written thousands of articles covering gaming, animation, and entertainment topics galore.
twitter