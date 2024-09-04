There are a plethora of different Dribble moves and styles you can choose from in NBA 2K25, and each comes with their own requirements to use them. That’s why we’ve compiled all of the ones we know of into this handy guide. Here are all dribble move requirements in NBA 2K25.
NBA 2K25 Dribble Move Requirements, Explained
In general, every NBA 2K25 dribble move can be used so long as you meet the requirements tied to them. These can include your overall Ball Handling score, your speed with the ball, the height of your character, and so forth.
Said Dribble moves can likewise be broken up into a few different categories. There are the Dribble Styles, which are based on the existing style of an NBA player past or present; the Pass style of these same players; and the different moves they implement for Escapes, Breakdowns, Aggression, and so on.
We’ve listed all the different dribble moves we’ve found down below alongside their usage requirements. Bear in mind that these requirements may change as the game lives out its run via updates and patches, and that we’ll update this guide accordingly when we can.
All Dribble Style Requirements
To start, there are the general Dribble Styles. These rely on your overall speed with the ball and the height of your character to determine whether or not they’re usable.
|Player/Dribble Style Name
|Speed With Ball Needed
|Height Range
|Anthony Edwards
|76
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Austin Reaves
|70
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Coby White
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Damian Lillard
|91
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Darius Garland
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|De’Aaron Fox
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Dejounte Murray
|86
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Devin Booker
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Domantas Sabonis
|40
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Donovan Mitchell
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|65
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Ja Morant
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jalen Green
|75
|5’9” – 6’9”
|James Harden
|75
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Jaylen Brown
|85
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jayson Tatum
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kevin Durant
|65
|6’5” – 7’3”
|Kyrie Irving
|94
|5’9” – 6’4”
|LaMelo Ball
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|LeBron James
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|
|Luka Doncic
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Nikola Jokic
|55
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Paolo Banchero
|65
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Russell Westbrook
|87
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Stephen Curry
|91
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Trae Young
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Tyrese Haliburton
|79
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Tyrese Maxey
|70
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Zach LaVine
|75
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Zion Williamson
|60
|6’5” – 7’3”
All NBA 2K25 Dribble Pass Style Requirements
Next up are the Pass Style requirements. For these, you’ll need to meet a certain mark in pass accuracy before you can make use of them.
|Player/Pass Style Name
|Pass Accuracy Required
|Anthony Edwards
|74
|Chris Paul
|90
|Damian Lillard
|81
|De’Aaron Fox
|77
|Domantas Sabonis
|75
|Donovan Mitchell
|84
|Ja Morant
|75
|Jason Williams
|90
|Kyrie Irving
|88
|LaMelo Ball
|84
|LeBron James
|85
|Luka Doncic
|94
|Magic Johnson
|83
|Mike Conley
|90
|Nikola Jokic
|79
|Paolo Banchero
|70
|Stephen Curry
|82
|Trae Young
|80
|Tyrese Haliburton
|89
All Dribble Escape Move Requirements
After that are the Dribble Escape Moves. These take advantage of your Ball Handling and can only be used so long as you fall within a certain height range.
|Player/Escape Moves Style Name
|Ball Handling Required
|Height Range
|Allen Iverson
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Chris Paul
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Damian Lillard
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Darius Garland
|84
|5’9” – 6’4”
|De’Aaron Fox
|89
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Devin Booker
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|74
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Ja Morant
|86
|5’9” – 6’4”
|James Harden
|86
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Jayson Tatum
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|
|Jimmy Butler
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Joel Embiid
|55
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Kevin Durant
|73
|6’5” – 7’3”
|Kobe Bryant
|88
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kyrie Irving
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|LaMelo Ball
|91
|5’9” – 6’9”
|LeBron James
|80
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Luka Doncic
|84
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Paul George
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Stephen Curry
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Zach LaVine
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
All NBA 2K25 Dribble Combo Move Requirements
Then, there are the Dribble Combo Moves. You’ll need a certain amount of Ball Handling to take advantage of these, and that’s on top of falling within the height range listed.
|Player/Dribble Combo Move Style Name
|Ball Handling Required
|Height Range
|Allen Iverson
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Anthony Edwards
|76
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Bradley Beal
|84
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Coby White
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Damian Lillard
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Devin Booker
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Ja Morant
|86
|5’9” – 6’4”
|James Harden
|86
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Jayson Tatum
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jordan Poole
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Kevin Durant
|73
|6’5” – 7’3”
|Kobe Bryant
|88
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kyrie Irving
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|LaMelo Ball
|91
|5’9” – 6’9”
|LeBron James
|80
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Stephen Curry
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Trae Young
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Zach LaVine
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
All Aggressive Breakdown Requirements
Up next on the list are the Aggressive Breakdown requirements. These once again rely on Ball Handling and whether or not your character falls into the requisite height range.
|Player/Dribble Aggressive Breakdown Style Name
|Ball Handling Required
|Height Range
|Allen Iverson
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Andrew Wiggins
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Anthony Edwards
|76
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Austin Reaves
|70
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Brandon Ingram
|84
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Cade Cunningham
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Chris Paul
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|CJ McCollum
|70
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Coby White
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Damian Lillard
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|
|D’Angelo Russell
|75
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Darius Garland
|84
|5’9” – 6’4”
|De’Aaron Fox
|89
|5’9” – 6’4”
|DeMar DeRozan
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Derrick Rose
|87
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Devin Booker
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Donovan Mitchell
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Eric Gordon
|75
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|74
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Isaiah Thomas
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|
|Ja Morant
|86
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jaden McDaniels
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jalen Green
|75
|5’9” – 6’9”
|James Harden
|86
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Jason Williams
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jaylen Brown
|85
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jayson Tatum
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jimmy Butler
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jordan Poole
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jrue Holiday
|75
|5’9” – 6’9”
|
|Kawhi Leonard
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kemba Walker
|89
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Kevin Durant
|73
|6’5” – 7’3”
|Klay Thompson
|75
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Kobe Bryant
|88
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kyrie Irving
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|LaMelo Ball
|91
|5’9” – 6’9”
|LeBron James
|80
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Lonzo Ball
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Luka Doncic
|84
|5’9” – 6’9”
|
|Paolo Banchero
|75
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Paul George
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Penny Hardaway
|85
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Rafar Alston
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Reggie Jackson
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Russell Westbrook
|87
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Scoot Henderson
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Stephen Curry
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Stephon Marbury
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Steve Francis
|95
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Terry Rozier III
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Tim Hardaway
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Trae Young
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Zach LaVine
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Zion Williamson
|70
|6’5” – 7’3”
All Regular Breakdown Dribble Requirements in NBA 2K25
Next up are the Regular Breakdowns. Like the Aggressive Breakdowns, they rely on your Ball Handling score and can only be used so long as you fall within the height range provided.
|Player/Regular Breakdown Dribble Name
|Ball Handling Required
|Height Range
|Allen Iverson
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Anthony Edwards
|76
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Austin Reaves
|70
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Cade Cunningham
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Chris Paul
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Coby White
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Damian Lillard
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|D’Angelo Russell
|75
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Darius Garland
|84
|5’9” – 6’4”
|De’Aaron Fox
|89
|5’9” – 6’4”
|
|DeMar DeRozan
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Derrick Rose
|87
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Devin Booker
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Donovan Mitchell
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Eric Gordon
|75
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|74
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Isaiah Thomas
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Ja Morant
|86
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jalen Green
|75
|5’9” – 6’9”
|James Harden
|86
|5’9” – 6’9”
|
|Jason Williams
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jaylen Brown
|85
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jayson Tatum
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jimmy Butler
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jordan Poole
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jrue Holiday
|75
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Kawhi Leonard
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kemba Walker
|89
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Kevin Durant
|73
|6’5” – 7’3”
|Klay Thompson
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|
|Kobe Bryant
|88
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kyrie Irving
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|LaMelo Ball
|91
|5’9” – 6’9”
|LeBron James
|80
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Lonzo Ball
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Luka Doncic
|84
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Markelle Fultz
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Michael Jordan
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Mike Conley
|79
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Paolo Banchero
|75
|6’10” – 7’3”
|
|Paul George
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Penny Hardaway
|85
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Rafar Alston
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Reggie Jackson
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Russell Westbrook
|87
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Scoot Henderson
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Stephen Curry
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Stephon Marbury
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Steve Francis
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Terry Rozier III
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Tim Hardaway
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Trae Young
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Zach LaVine
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Zion Williamson
|70
|6’5” – 7’3”
All Signature Size Up Requirements
We now move into the Signature Size Up requirements. Once again, you can use these so long as you have a high enough Ball Handling score and fall within the Height Range.
|Player/Regular Breakdown Dribble Name
|Ball Handling Required
|Height Range
|Allen Iverson
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Baron Davis
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Ben Simmons
|65
|6’5” – 7’3”
|Cade Cunningham
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Carmelo Anthony
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Chris Paul
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|CJ McCollum
|70
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Coby White
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Damian Lillard
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|D’Angelo Russell
|75
|5’9” – 6’4”
|
|DeMar DeRozan
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Derrick Rose
|87
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Desmond Bane
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Devin Booker
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Donovan Mitchell
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Dwyane Wade
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|74
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Isaiah Thomas
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Ja Morant
|86
|5’9” – 6’4”
|James Harden
|86
|5’9” – 6’9”
|
|Jason Kidd
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jason Williams
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jayson Tatum
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jeremy Lin
|70
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jimmy Butler
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jordan Poole
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jrue Holiday
|75
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Kawhi Leonard
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kemba Walker
|89
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Kevin Durant
|73
|6’5” – 7’3”
|
|Kyle Lowry
|70
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Kyrie Irving
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|LaMelo Ball
|91
|5’9” – 6’9”
|LeBron James
|80
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Lonzo Ball
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Luka Doncic
|84
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Mike Bibby
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Paul George
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Penny Hardaway
|85
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Rafer Alston
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|
|Russell Westbrook
|87
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Scoot Henderson
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Stephen Curry
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Stephon Marbury
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Steve Nash
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Terry Rozier III
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Trae Young
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Zach LaVine
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Zion Williamson
|70
|6’5” – 7’3”
All NBA 2K25 Dribble Hesitation Requirements
Next, there are the Hesitation requirements. These rely on—you guessed it Ball Handling and your character’s height.
|Player/Hesitation Style Name
|Ball Handling Required
|Height Range
|Anthony Edwards
|76
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Bradley Beal
|84
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Chris Paul
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Coby White
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Darius Garland
|84
|5’9” – 6’4”
|DeMar DeRozan
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Ja Morant
|86
|5’9” – 6’4”
|James Harden
|86
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Jayson Tatum
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jimmy Butler
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|
|Kevin Durant
|73
|6’5” – 7’3”
|Kobe Bryant
|88
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kyrie Irving
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|LaMelo Ball
|91
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Larry Bird
|70
|6’5” – 7’3”
|LeBron James
|80
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Luka Doncic
|84
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Paolo Banchero
|75
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Paul George
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Rajon Rondo
|75
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Scottie Pippen
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Stephen Curry
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Tyrese Haliburton
|79
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Zach LaVine
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
All Crossovers Requirements
After that are the Crossovers. These once again rely on your character’s Ball Handling and Height.
|Player/Crossovers Style Name
|Ball Handling Required
|Height Range
|Allen Iverson
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Anthony Edwards
|76
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Austin Reaves
|70
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Brandon Ingram
|84
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Chris Paul
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Coby White
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Cole Anthony
|80
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Damian Lillard
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|D’Angelo Russell
|75
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Darius Garland
|84
|5’9” – 6’4”
|
|DeMar DeRozan
|75
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Devin Booker
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Donovan Mitchell
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Ja Morant
|86
|5’9” – 6’4”
|James Harden
|86
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Jason Williams
|75
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jaylen Brown
|85
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jayson Tatum
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jimmy Butler
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jordan Poole
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|
|Josh Giddey
|76
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kawhi Leonard
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kevin Durant
|73
|6’5” – 7’3”
|Kobe Bryant
|88
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kyrie Irving
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|LaMelo Ball
|91
|5’9” – 6’9”
|LeBron James
|80
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Lonzo Ball
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Luka Doncic
|84
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Malik Monk
|75
|5’9” – 6’4”
|
|Markelle Fultz
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Michael Jordan
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Mike Conley
|79
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Paolo Banchero
|75
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Paul George
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Russell Westbrook
|87
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Scoot Henderson
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Stephen Curry
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Terry Rozier III
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Trae Young
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Tyrese Haliburton
|79
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Zach LaVine
|75
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Zion Williamson
|70
|6’5” – 7’3”
All NBA 2K25 Behind the Back Dribble Requirements
Next, we move onto the Behind the Back requirements. As always, you can use these so long as you have the necessary Ball Handling and Height.
|Player/Behind the Back Style Name
|Ball Handling Required
|Height Range
|Allen Iverson
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Andrew Wiggins
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Anthony Edwards
|76
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Chris Paul
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Coby White
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Damian Lillard
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Darius Garland
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|De’Aaron Fox
|89
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Devin Booker
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Domantas Sabonis
|75
|6’10” – 7’3”
|
|Ja Morant
|86
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jayson Tatum
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jimmy Butler
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jordan Poole
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Kawhi Leonard
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kevin Durant
|73
|6’5” – 7’3”
|Kobe Bryant
|88
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kyle Kuzma
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kyrie Irving
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Lebron James
|80
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Luka Doncic
|84
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Markelle Fultz
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Paul George
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Scottie Pippen
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Trae Young
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Tyrese Haliburton
|79
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Tyrese Maxey
|70
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Zach LaVine
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
All Stepback Requirements
Next are Stepbacks, and the requirements remain the same: Make sure your character has the necessary Ball Handling and Height listed below.
|Player/Stepback Style Name
|Ball Handling Required
|Height Range
|Andrew Wiggins
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Darius Garland
|84
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Devin Booker
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|74
|6’10” – 7’3”
|James Harden
|86
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Jayson Tatum
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jimmy Butler
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Joel Embiid
|55
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Kawhi Leonard
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kemba Walker
|89
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Klay Thompson
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kyrie Irving
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Luka Doncic
|84
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Paul George
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Trae Young
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Tyrese Haliburton
|79
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Zach LaVine
|80
|5’9” – 7’3”
All NBA 2K25 Spin Dribble Requirements
Finally, there are the Spin requirements. Their use is determined by whether or not you have the Ball Handling and Height needed for them.
|Player/Spin Style Name
|Ball Handling Required
|Height Range
|Andrew Wiggins
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Anthony Davis
|70
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Anthony Edwards
|76
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Coby White
|85
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Darius Garland
|84
|5’9” – 6’4”
|DeMar DeRozan
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Ja Morant
|86
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Jayson Tatum
|75
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Jimmy Butler
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Joel Embiid
|55
|6’10” – 7’3”
|
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|70
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Kawhi Leonard
|70
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kevin Durant
|73
|6’5” – 7’3”
|Kobe Bryant
|88
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Kyrie Irving
|90
|5’9” – 6’4”
|LaMelo Ball
|91
|5’9” – 6’9”
|LeBron James
|80
|6’5” – 6’9”
|Luka Doncic
|84
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Nikola Jokic
|55
|6’10” – 7’3”
|Penny Hardaway
|75
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Stephen Curry
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Steve Nash
|80
|5’9” – 6’9”
|Terry Rozier III
|80
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Trae Young
|92
|5’9” – 6’4”
|Tyrese Haliburton
|79
|5’9” – 6’9”
And with that, you know everything we have on the NBA 2K25 Dribble animation requirements. For more on the game, check out our guides on how to use the jump shot creator and how to take your shirt off.
Published: Sep 4, 2024 12:12 pm