There are a plethora of different Dribble moves and styles you can choose from in NBA 2K25, and each comes with their own requirements to use them. That’s why we’ve compiled all of the ones we know of into this handy guide. Here are all dribble move requirements in NBA 2K25.

NBA 2K25 Dribble Move Requirements, Explained

In general, every NBA 2K25 dribble move can be used so long as you meet the requirements tied to them. These can include your overall Ball Handling score, your speed with the ball, the height of your character, and so forth.

Said Dribble moves can likewise be broken up into a few different categories. There are the Dribble Styles, which are based on the existing style of an NBA player past or present; the Pass style of these same players; and the different moves they implement for Escapes, Breakdowns, Aggression, and so on.

We’ve listed all the different dribble moves we’ve found down below alongside their usage requirements. Bear in mind that these requirements may change as the game lives out its run via updates and patches, and that we’ll update this guide accordingly when we can.

All Dribble Style Requirements

To start, there are the general Dribble Styles. These rely on your overall speed with the ball and the height of your character to determine whether or not they’re usable.

Player/Dribble Style Name Speed With Ball Needed Height Range Anthony Edwards 76 5’9” – 6’4” Austin Reaves 70 5’9” – 6’9” Coby White 85 5’9” – 6’4” Damian Lillard 91 5’9” – 6’4” Darius Garland 85 5’9” – 6’4” De’Aaron Fox 90 5’9” – 6’4” Dejounte Murray 86 5’9” – 6’9” Devin Booker 80 5’9” – 6’9” Domantas Sabonis 40 6’10” – 7’3” Donovan Mitchell 80 5’9” – 6’4” Giannis Antetokounmpo 65 6’10” – 7’3” Ja Morant 85 5’9” – 6’4” Jalen Green 75 5’9” – 6’9” James Harden 75 5’9” – 6’9” Jaylen Brown 85 6’5” – 6’9” Jayson Tatum 75 6’5” – 6’9” Kevin Durant 65 6’5” – 7’3” Kyrie Irving 94 5’9” – 6’4” LaMelo Ball 80 5’9” – 6’9” LeBron James 75 6’5” – 6’9” Luka Doncic 80 5’9” – 6’9” Nikola Jokic 55 6’10” – 7’3” Paolo Banchero 65 6’10” – 7’3” Russell Westbrook 87 5’9” – 6’4” Stephen Curry 91 5’9” – 6’4” Trae Young 90 5’9” – 6’4” Tyrese Haliburton 79 5’9” – 6’9” Tyrese Maxey 70 5’9” – 6’4” Zach LaVine 75 5’9” – 6’9” Zion Williamson 60 6’5” – 7’3”

All NBA 2K25 Dribble Pass Style Requirements

Next up are the Pass Style requirements. For these, you’ll need to meet a certain mark in pass accuracy before you can make use of them.

Player/Pass Style Name Pass Accuracy Required Anthony Edwards 74 Chris Paul 90 Damian Lillard 81 De’Aaron Fox 77 Domantas Sabonis 75 Donovan Mitchell 84 Ja Morant 75 Jason Williams 90 Kyrie Irving 88 LaMelo Ball 84 LeBron James 85 Luka Doncic 94 Magic Johnson 83 Mike Conley 90 Nikola Jokic 79 Paolo Banchero 70 Stephen Curry 82 Trae Young 80 Tyrese Haliburton 89

All Dribble Escape Move Requirements

After that are the Dribble Escape Moves. These take advantage of your Ball Handling and can only be used so long as you fall within a certain height range.

Player/Escape Moves Style Name Ball Handling Required Height Range Allen Iverson 85 5’9” – 6’4” Chris Paul 80 5’9” – 6’4” Damian Lillard 90 5’9” – 6’4” Darius Garland 84 5’9” – 6’4” De’Aaron Fox 89 5’9” – 6’4” Devin Booker 80 5’9” – 6’9” Giannis Antetokounmpo 74 6’10” – 7’3” Ja Morant 86 5’9” – 6’4” James Harden 86 5’9” – 6’9” Jayson Tatum 75 6’5” – 6’9” Jimmy Butler 70 6’5” – 6’9” Joel Embiid 55 6’10” – 7’3” Kevin Durant 73 6’5” – 7’3” Kobe Bryant 88 6’5” – 6’9” Kyrie Irving 90 5’9” – 6’4” LaMelo Ball 91 5’9” – 6’9” LeBron James 80 6’5” – 6’9” Luka Doncic 84 5’9” – 6’9” Paul George 75 6’5” – 6’9” Stephen Curry 92 5’9” – 6’4” Zach LaVine 80 5’9” – 6’9”

All NBA 2K25 Dribble Combo Move Requirements

Then, there are the Dribble Combo Moves. You’ll need a certain amount of Ball Handling to take advantage of these, and that’s on top of falling within the height range listed.

Player/Dribble Combo Move Style Name Ball Handling Required Height Range Allen Iverson 85 5’9” – 6’4” Anthony Edwards 76 5’9” – 6’4” Bradley Beal 84 5’9” – 6’4” Coby White 85 5’9” – 6’4” Damian Lillard 90 5’9” – 6’4” Devin Booker 80 5’9” – 6’9” Ja Morant 86 5’9” – 6’4” James Harden 86 5’9” – 6’9” Jayson Tatum 75 6’5” – 6’9” Jordan Poole 80 5’9” – 6’4” Kevin Durant 73 6’5” – 7’3” Kobe Bryant 88 6’5” – 6’9” Kyrie Irving 90 5’9” – 6’4” LaMelo Ball 91 5’9” – 6’9” LeBron James 80 6’5” – 6’9” Stephen Curry 92 5’9” – 6’4” Trae Young 92 5’9” – 6’4” Zach LaVine 80 5’9” – 6’9”

All Aggressive Breakdown Requirements

Up next on the list are the Aggressive Breakdown requirements. These once again rely on Ball Handling and whether or not your character falls into the requisite height range.

Player/Dribble Aggressive Breakdown Style Name Ball Handling Required Height Range Allen Iverson 85 5’9” – 6’4” Andrew Wiggins 75 6’5” – 6’9” Anthony Edwards 76 5’9” – 6’4” Austin Reaves 70 5’9” – 6’9” Brandon Ingram 84 6’5” – 6’9” Cade Cunningham 75 6’5” – 6’9” Chris Paul 80 5’9” – 6’4” CJ McCollum 70 5’9” – 6’4” Coby White 85 5’9” – 6’4” Damian Lillard 90 5’9” – 6’4” D’Angelo Russell 75 5’9” – 6’4” Darius Garland 84 5’9” – 6’4” De’Aaron Fox 89 5’9” – 6’4” DeMar DeRozan 75 6’5” – 6’9” Derrick Rose 87 5’9” – 6’4” Devin Booker 80 5’9” – 6’9” Donovan Mitchell 85 5’9” – 6’4” Eric Gordon 75 5’9” – 6’4” Giannis Antetokounmpo 74 6’10” – 7’3” Isaiah Thomas 85 5’9” – 6’4” Ja Morant 86 5’9” – 6’4” Jaden McDaniels 75 6’5” – 6’9” Jalen Green 75 5’9” – 6’9” James Harden 86 5’9” – 6’9” Jason Williams 85 5’9” – 6’4” Jaylen Brown 85 6’5” – 6’9” Jayson Tatum 75 6’5” – 6’9” Jimmy Butler 70 6’5” – 6’9” Jordan Poole 80 5’9” – 6’4” Jrue Holiday 75 5’9” – 6’9” Kawhi Leonard 70 6’5” – 6’9” Kemba Walker 89 5’9” – 6’4” Kevin Durant 73 6’5” – 7’3” Klay Thompson 75 5’9” – 6’9” Kobe Bryant 88 6’5” – 6’9” Kyrie Irving 90 5’9” – 6’4” LaMelo Ball 91 5’9” – 6’9” LeBron James 80 6’5” – 6’9” Lonzo Ball 80 5’9” – 6’9” Luka Doncic 84 5’9” – 6’9” Paolo Banchero 75 6’10” – 7’3” Paul George 75 6’5” – 6’9” Penny Hardaway 85 5’9” – 6’9” Rafar Alston 90 5’9” – 6’4” Reggie Jackson 80 5’9” – 6’4” Russell Westbrook 87 5’9” – 6’4” Scoot Henderson 80 5’9” – 6’4” Stephen Curry 92 5’9” – 6’4” Stephon Marbury 80 5’9” – 6’4” Steve Francis 95 5’9” – 6’4” Terry Rozier III 80 5’9” – 6’4” Tim Hardaway 80 5’9” – 6’4” Trae Young 92 5’9” – 6’4” Zach LaVine 80 5’9” – 6’9” Zion Williamson 70 6’5” – 7’3”

All Regular Breakdown Dribble Requirements in NBA 2K25

Next up are the Regular Breakdowns. Like the Aggressive Breakdowns, they rely on your Ball Handling score and can only be used so long as you fall within the height range provided.

Player/Regular Breakdown Dribble Name Ball Handling Required Height Range Allen Iverson 85 5’9” – 6’4” Anthony Edwards 76 5’9” – 6’4” Austin Reaves 70 5’9” – 6’9” Cade Cunningham 75 6’5” – 6’9” Chris Paul 80 5’9” – 6’4” Coby White 85 5’9” – 6’4” Damian Lillard 90 5’9” – 6’4” D’Angelo Russell 75 5’9” – 6’4” Darius Garland 84 5’9” – 6’4” De’Aaron Fox 89 5’9” – 6’4” DeMar DeRozan 75 6’5” – 6’9” Derrick Rose 87 5’9” – 6’4” Devin Booker 80 5’9” – 6’9” Donovan Mitchell 85 5’9” – 6’4” Eric Gordon 75 5’9” – 6’4” Giannis Antetokounmpo 74 6’10” – 7’3” Isaiah Thomas 85 5’9” – 6’4” Ja Morant 86 5’9” – 6’4” Jalen Green 75 5’9” – 6’9” James Harden 86 5’9” – 6’9” Jason Williams 85 5’9” – 6’4” Jaylen Brown 85 6’5” – 6’9” Jayson Tatum 75 6’5” – 6’9” Jimmy Butler 70 6’5” – 6’9” Jordan Poole 80 5’9” – 6’4” Jrue Holiday 75 5’9” – 6’9” Kawhi Leonard 70 6’5” – 6’9” Kemba Walker 89 5’9” – 6’4” Kevin Durant 73 6’5” – 7’3” Klay Thompson 75 6’5” – 6’9” Kobe Bryant 88 6’5” – 6’9” Kyrie Irving 90 5’9” – 6’4” LaMelo Ball 91 5’9” – 6’9” LeBron James 80 6’5” – 6’9” Lonzo Ball 80 5’9” – 6’9” Luka Doncic 84 5’9” – 6’9” Markelle Fultz 80 5’9” – 6’4” Michael Jordan 75 6’5” – 6’9” Mike Conley 79 5’9” – 6’4” Paolo Banchero 75 6’10” – 7’3” Paul George 75 6’5” – 6’9” Penny Hardaway 85 5’9” – 6’9” Rafar Alston 90 5’9” – 6’4” Reggie Jackson 80 5’9” – 6’4” Russell Westbrook 87 5’9” – 6’4” Scoot Henderson 80 5’9” – 6’4” Stephen Curry 92 5’9” – 6’4” Stephon Marbury 80 5’9” – 6’4” Steve Francis 85 5’9” – 6’4” Terry Rozier III 80 5’9” – 6’4” Tim Hardaway 80 5’9” – 6’4” Trae Young 92 5’9” – 6’4” Zach LaVine 80 5’9” – 6’9” Zion Williamson 70 6’5” – 7’3”

All Signature Size Up Requirements

We now move into the Signature Size Up requirements. Once again, you can use these so long as you have a high enough Ball Handling score and fall within the Height Range.

Player/Regular Breakdown Dribble Name Ball Handling Required Height Range Allen Iverson 85 5’9” – 6’4” Baron Davis 80 5’9” – 6’4” Ben Simmons 65 6’5” – 7’3” Cade Cunningham 75 6’5” – 6’9” Carmelo Anthony 70 6’5” – 6’9” Chris Paul 80 5’9” – 6’4” CJ McCollum 70 5’9” – 6’4” Coby White 85 5’9” – 6’4” Damian Lillard 90 5’9” – 6’4” D’Angelo Russell 75 5’9” – 6’4” DeMar DeRozan 75 6’5” – 6’9” Derrick Rose 87 5’9” – 6’4” Desmond Bane 70 6’5” – 6’9” Devin Booker 80 5’9” – 6’9” Donovan Mitchell 85 5’9” – 6’4” Dwyane Wade 80 5’9” – 6’4” Giannis Antetokounmpo 74 6’10” – 7’3” Isaiah Thomas 85 5’9” – 6’4” Ja Morant 86 5’9” – 6’4” James Harden 86 5’9” – 6’9” Jason Kidd 80 5’9” – 6’4” Jason Williams 85 5’9” – 6’4” Jayson Tatum 75 6’5” – 6’9” Jeremy Lin 70 5’9” – 6’4” Jimmy Butler 70 6’5” – 6’9” Jordan Poole 80 5’9” – 6’4” Jrue Holiday 75 5’9” – 6’9” Kawhi Leonard 70 6’5” – 6’9” Kemba Walker 89 5’9” – 6’4” Kevin Durant 73 6’5” – 7’3” Kyle Lowry 70 5’9” – 6’4” Kyrie Irving 90 5’9” – 6’4” LaMelo Ball 91 5’9” – 6’9” LeBron James 80 6’5” – 6’9” Lonzo Ball 80 5’9” – 6’9” Luka Doncic 84 5’9” – 6’9” Mike Bibby 80 5’9” – 6’4” Paul George 75 6’5” – 6’9” Penny Hardaway 85 5’9” – 6’9” Rafer Alston 90 5’9” – 6’4” Russell Westbrook 87 5’9” – 6’4” Scoot Henderson 80 5’9” – 6’4” Stephen Curry 92 5’9” – 6’4” Stephon Marbury 80 5’9” – 6’4” Steve Nash 80 5’9” – 6’4” Terry Rozier III 80 5’9” – 6’4” Trae Young 92 5’9” – 6’4” Zach LaVine 80 5’9” – 6’9” Zion Williamson 70 6’5” – 7’3”

All NBA 2K25 Dribble Hesitation Requirements

Next, there are the Hesitation requirements. These rely on—you guessed it Ball Handling and your character’s height.

Player/Hesitation Style Name Ball Handling Required Height Range Anthony Edwards 76 5’9” – 6’4” Bradley Beal 84 5’9” – 6’4” Chris Paul 80 5’9” – 6’4” Coby White 85 5’9” – 6’4” Darius Garland 84 5’9” – 6’4” DeMar DeRozan 75 6’5” – 6’9” Ja Morant 86 5’9” – 6’4” James Harden 86 5’9” – 6’9” Jayson Tatum 75 6’5” – 6’9” Jimmy Butler 70 6’5” – 6’9” Kevin Durant 73 6’5” – 7’3” Kobe Bryant 88 6’5” – 6’9” Kyrie Irving 90 5’9” – 6’4” LaMelo Ball 91 5’9” – 6’9” Larry Bird 70 6’5” – 7’3” LeBron James 80 6’5” – 6’9” Luka Doncic 84 5’9” – 6’9” Paolo Banchero 75 6’10” – 7’3” Paul George 75 6’5” – 6’9” Rajon Rondo 75 5’9” – 6’4” Scottie Pippen 70 6’5” – 6’9” Stephen Curry 92 5’9” – 6’4” Tyrese Haliburton 79 5’9” – 6’9” Zach LaVine 80 5’9” – 6’9”

All Crossovers Requirements

After that are the Crossovers. These once again rely on your character’s Ball Handling and Height.

Player/Crossovers Style Name Ball Handling Required Height Range Allen Iverson 85 5’9” – 6’4” Anthony Edwards 76 5’9” – 6’4” Austin Reaves 70 5’9” – 6’9” Brandon Ingram 84 6’5” – 6’9” Chris Paul 80 5’9” – 6’4” Coby White 85 5’9” – 6’4” Cole Anthony 80 6’5” – 6’9” Damian Lillard 90 5’9” – 6’4” D’Angelo Russell 75 5’9” – 6’4” Darius Garland 84 5’9” – 6’4” DeMar DeRozan 75 5’9” – 6’9” Devin Booker 80 5’9” – 6’9” Donovan Mitchell 85 5’9” – 6’4” Ja Morant 86 5’9” – 6’4” James Harden 86 5’9” – 6’9” Jason Williams 75 5’9” – 6’4” Jaylen Brown 85 6’5” – 6’9” Jayson Tatum 75 6’5” – 6’9” Jimmy Butler 70 6’5” – 6’9” Jordan Poole 80 5’9” – 6’4” Josh Giddey 76 6’5” – 6’9” Kawhi Leonard 70 6’5” – 6’9” Kevin Durant 73 6’5” – 7’3” Kobe Bryant 88 6’5” – 6’9” Kyrie Irving 90 5’9” – 6’4” LaMelo Ball 91 5’9” – 6’9” LeBron James 80 6’5” – 6’9” Lonzo Ball 80 5’9” – 6’9” Luka Doncic 84 5’9” – 6’9” Malik Monk 75 5’9” – 6’4” Markelle Fultz 80 5’9” – 6’4” Michael Jordan 75 6’5” – 6’9” Mike Conley 79 5’9” – 6’4” Paolo Banchero 75 6’10” – 7’3” Paul George 75 6’5” – 6’9” Russell Westbrook 87 5’9” – 6’4” Scoot Henderson 80 5’9” – 6’4” Stephen Curry 92 5’9” – 6’4” Terry Rozier III 80 5’9” – 6’4” Trae Young 92 5’9” – 6’4” Tyrese Haliburton 79 5’9” – 6’9” Zach LaVine 75 5’9” – 6’9” Zion Williamson 70 6’5” – 7’3”

All NBA 2K25 Behind the Back Dribble Requirements

Next, we move onto the Behind the Back requirements. As always, you can use these so long as you have the necessary Ball Handling and Height.

Player/Behind the Back Style Name Ball Handling Required Height Range Allen Iverson 85 5’9” – 6’4” Andrew Wiggins 75 6’5” – 6’9” Anthony Edwards 76 5’9” – 6’4” Chris Paul 80 5’9” – 6’4” Coby White 85 5’9” – 6’4” Damian Lillard 90 5’9” – 6’4” Darius Garland 80 5’9” – 6’4” De’Aaron Fox 89 5’9” – 6’4” Devin Booker 80 5’9” – 6’9” Domantas Sabonis 75 6’10” – 7’3” Ja Morant 86 5’9” – 6’4” Jayson Tatum 75 6’5” – 6’9” Jimmy Butler 70 6’5” – 6’9” Jordan Poole 80 5’9” – 6’4” Kawhi Leonard 70 6’5” – 6’9” Kevin Durant 73 6’5” – 7’3” Kobe Bryant 88 6’5” – 6’9” Kyle Kuzma 70 6’5” – 6’9” Kyrie Irving 90 5’9” – 6’4” Lebron James 80 6’5” – 6’9” Luka Doncic 84 5’9” – 6’9” Markelle Fultz 80 5’9” – 6’4” Paul George 75 6’5” – 6’9” Scottie Pippen 75 6’5” – 6’9” Trae Young 92 5’9” – 6’4” Tyrese Haliburton 79 5’9” – 6’9” Tyrese Maxey 70 5’9” – 6’4” Zach LaVine 80 5’9” – 6’9”

All Stepback Requirements

Next are Stepbacks, and the requirements remain the same: Make sure your character has the necessary Ball Handling and Height listed below.

Player/Stepback Style Name Ball Handling Required Height Range Andrew Wiggins 75 6’5” – 6’9” Darius Garland 84 5’9” – 6’4” Devin Booker 80 5’9” – 6’9” Giannis Antetokounmpo 74 6’10” – 7’3” James Harden 86 5’9” – 6’9” Jayson Tatum 75 6’5” – 6’9” Jimmy Butler 70 6’5” – 6’9” Joel Embiid 55 6’10” – 7’3” Kawhi Leonard 70 6’5” – 6’9” Kemba Walker 89 5’9” – 6’4” Klay Thompson 75 6’5” – 6’9” Kyrie Irving 90 5’9” – 6’4” Luka Doncic 84 5’9” – 6’9” Paul George 75 6’5” – 6’9” Trae Young 92 5’9” – 6’4” Tyrese Haliburton 79 5’9” – 6’9” Zach LaVine 80 5’9” – 7’3”

All NBA 2K25 Spin Dribble Requirements

Finally, there are the Spin requirements. Their use is determined by whether or not you have the Ball Handling and Height needed for them.

Player/Spin Style Name Ball Handling Required Height Range Andrew Wiggins 70 6’5” – 6’9” Anthony Davis 70 6’10” – 7’3” Anthony Edwards 76 5’9” – 6’4” Coby White 85 5’9” – 6’4” Darius Garland 84 5’9” – 6’4” DeMar DeRozan 75 6’5” – 6’9” Ja Morant 86 5’9” – 6’4” Jayson Tatum 75 6’5” – 6’9” Jimmy Butler 70 6’5” – 6’9” Joel Embiid 55 6’10” – 7’3” Karl-Anthony Towns 70 6’10” – 7’3” Kawhi Leonard 70 6’5” – 6’9” Kevin Durant 73 6’5” – 7’3” Kobe Bryant 88 6’5” – 6’9” Kyrie Irving 90 5’9” – 6’4” LaMelo Ball 91 5’9” – 6’9” LeBron James 80 6’5” – 6’9” Luka Doncic 84 5’9” – 6’9” Nikola Jokic 55 6’10” – 7’3” Penny Hardaway 75 5’9” – 6’9” Stephen Curry 92 5’9” – 6’4” Steve Nash 80 5’9” – 6’9” Terry Rozier III 80 5’9” – 6’4” Trae Young 92 5’9” – 6’4” Tyrese Haliburton 79 5’9” – 6’9”

And with that, you know everything we have on the NBA 2K25 Dribble animation requirements. For more on the game, check out our guides on how to use the jump shot creator and how to take your shirt off.

