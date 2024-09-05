NBA 2K25 Review – A Championship Run

NBA 2K25 on PlayStation 5

Annualized sports games are always facing an uphill battle when convincing players to put down the cash for what many see as a roster update with minimal improvements. And often, that is the case, but with NBA 2K25, Visual Concepts and 2K Games have surpassed the subpar efforts of NBA 2K24, and once again becomes championship contenders in the world of video game basketball.

Image Source: 2K Games

This year’s most significant improvements come on the court, powered by ProPLAY, the technology that translates authentic movements from captured footage into actual, immersive gameplay. This means even more dribbling animations, signature shots, and off-ball movement that will make any coach happy. Needless to say, NBA 2K25 delivers the most true-to-life basketball experience you can have without lacing up your shoes.

It isn’t just the drives and the signature shots that catch the eye, the developers have also heeded feedback from the community regarding shooting the ball. The result is the ability to change up the shot timing profile to your liking, ranging from difficulty-based impact on user-timed shots to high-risk, high-reward mechanics, emphasizing the need for perfect timing to truly reflect the challenge in the sport. Similarly, you can adjust the timing for layups and free throws, too, as well as implement custom visual cues to suit your play style.

And if the already extensive shooting control methods weren’t enough, the new Pro Stick Rhythm Shooting option should be added to your consideration. Mimicking the movement of shooting, players using this method can pull down the shot stick to start a shot, and follow through to match the timing and speed of the push motion, making it almost feel like you are the one attempting to sink the basket. It certainly takes some getting used to, but mastering this new way is something the studio says will always beat the traditional method, so there’s food for thought for all the court generals out there.

Image Source: 2K Games

While offense is always something players will look forward to, there is also more meat for defensive players to sink their teeth into as well. A brand-new defensive cutoff system empowers those with good anticipation to be able to control their opponent, making dynamic shifts in directions to prevent an attack from gaining too much momentum. It is always a thrill to shut down the opposition this way, leading to easier steals and stupendous blocks that amp up the atmosphere.

Even contesting shots will feel different in NBA 2K25, with a new dynamic weighting system that tries to reflect the true impact of defense on a shot attempt. Strong defensive performances will now feel more rewarding than ever before, preventing shooters from raining hell on you if you manage to get your coverage right.

As the most obvious calling card, the graphical prowess and visual fidelity on show in NBA 2K25 is second to none, bringing its presentation to yet another level, approaching the authentic product fans can watch with every game. Player models are more detailed than ever before, and the fluid animations made possible by ProPLAY allow the game to ebb and flow naturally. Add to that arenas and courts put together with plenty of attention to detail, and to even the keenest of eyes, a game in action can look like the real deal.

Image Source: 2K Games

All of these can be experienced in a great selection of game modes that may be already familiar, but are nonetheless enjoyable to jump into. MyPLAYER and MyCAREER remain excellent ways of making your journey to the top of the NBA a fun-filled journey, with new bells and whistles to give players the ability to tweak their course and build a dynasty for the ages with or without their created player at the heart of things.

There’s also love for the WNBA in the form of The W, with the game’s rising stars of the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and more being a part of the competition to become the GOAT. The Pursuit of Greatness story mode is undoubtedly one to invest your time in, reflecting the growing status of the women’s game.

If you would rather head things up in the front office, then there are MyGM and MyNBA to look forward to. The former leans much more firmly into the roleplaying aspects, making it possible for a GM to grow in more distinct ways and impact their team accordingly. Become an offensive powerhouse with great offensive coaching, or use your charisma to negotiate better deals and maintain team morale, the choice is yours as you look to grow your organization and unlock even more perks as you level up. It is also nice to have more dynamic and impactful conversations with people who matter, and being able to do so in an actual free-roaming space is a nice touch but not entirely necessary, in my opinion.

Image Source: 2K Games

As for the latter, The Steph Era of the 2017 Golden State Warriors have been added into the mix, giving you the opportunity to either stop them or join them in a period of true NBA superstars leading their teams. Furthermore, flexible league expansion and contraction, the addition of the NBA Cup, and more streamlined MySTAFF management make it easier to play how you want as you shape the league.

Then there are the MyTEAM and The City, modes where you can play solo, but are best enjoyed online with other players. The idea of building a super team is still a sound one, and Visual Concepts continues to iterate on the formula with the return of the Auction House and four new game modes for MyTEAM. Whether that will shift the needle for those not particularly keen on the card-collecting mode remains to be seen, but fans will have more to enjoy regardless.

As for The City, it has been revamped to bring players closer to the game and the community, with more interactive spaces and more ways to show off your skills. The best part of it is the impending return of all four MyPARKS as events in the mode, adding that layer of nostalgia that is hard to match. The sun-drenched Sunset Beach park, the industrial Rivet City, the urban setting of the Old Town, and the upgraded Old Town MyPARK on the aircraft carrier are all being remastered, and it will be a delight to ball on them again.

While the plethora of modes can be overwhelming, NBA 2K25 is also constantly giving players the avenue to improve their understanding of the game and its mechanics. The robust Learn 2K mode covers everything from the basics to the most advanced of moves, and it is a godsend for those who are new to the franchise or just trying to get their hands warmed up again. There are also similar tutorial modes available in MyTEAM and The City too, so make sure you are all caught up first before taking on others.

Image Source: 2K Games

With so much basketball goodness awaiting players, there are still the dreaded microtransactions in NBA 2K25 to be discussed. Naturally, if you are playing offline, there is really little incentive to invest in any of the microtransactions. However, there is a stark difference when competing against other players online; those willing to stump up the cash will have a distinct advantage, not just for their cosmetic looks but also when it comes to players and their ratings. Similar to the likes of EA Sports FC, there appears to be no stopping the profitable momentum of microtransactions for the franchise, so be wary whenever online play is concerned; sometimes, even the best skills don’t guarantee you’ll win.

As an entire basketball package, there is no denying that NBA 2K25 is something to be savored by fans of the sport. With its great selection of game modes and the various improvements made in all areas, this makes it more of an obvious choice compared to last year’s offering, and when Visual Concepts and 2K Games finally cut the cord with the previous generation, there will surely be even more amazing things to look forward to for a championship-calibre franchise.

Great customization options.

Plenty of game modes for every fan.

New ProPLAY technology a true revolution. Cons Microtransactions are here to stay.

Online play balance remain a question. A copy of this game was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.

