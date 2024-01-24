It’s the latest game taking the world – and the Steam charts – by storm, but when it comes to Palworld there’s still one big question. Is Palworld on mobile? That’s what we’ll be looking at in this guide.

Is Palworld Coming to Mobile?

Image Source: Pocketpair

As it stands, Palworld is not on mobile devices. The only platforms on which you can play the game are PC and Xbox consoles via Game Pass.

Equally, developer Pocketpair hasn’t confirmed anything to do with a mobile port for Palworld. The company announced a roadmap for upcoming content on January 24, but a handheld version wasn’t mentioned at all.

Therefore, any mobile gamers hoping to dive into the monster-hunting action of Palworld any time soon are in for disappointment. For now, your best bet is to play the game on Steam Deck or any other handheld PC, because phone versions still look quite a way off.

We anticipate that a PS5 port of Palworld is a more likely scenario in the near future than a mobile version. After all, the workload required to port the Xbox console version over to PS5 is surely lesser than compressing the PC version for mobile devices.

Regardless, it all depends on just how successful Palworld is down the line. The game is still in early access, which means future content is malleable based on the community’s wishes. If a mobile version becomes one of the main requests, Pocketpair will no doubt make it happen.

That said, it’ll still take a fair amount of time given how expansive the game’s open world is. For that reason, don’t expect a Palworld mobile version until late 2024 at the very earliest.

That's all we know so far about a mobile port!