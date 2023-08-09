How to Use Rope in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

There is a mountain of random things to collect in Baldur’s Gate 3. One of the hardest parts can be figuring out what something might actually do. Many items can have a hidden purpose, which makes it hard to judge them from your inventory. If you’ve been finding plenty of rope, we have some information to share.

Is There a Purpose for Rope in BG3?

While it seems that with all the climbing and exploration in Baldur’s Gate 3, there should be a purpose for rope, there isn’t one. Considering all the interesting actions in the game, it’s strange that rope can’t be used to tie up enemies that you sneak up on.

There is a level two Transmutation spell for Wizards called Rope Trick. This spell conjures a vertical rope that will lead medium-sized (or smaller) to a separate dimension. This is a good way to keep certain friendly creatures safe, so it is worth it for Gale to learn (if you aren’t a Wizard). However, it doesn’t require a rope to cast, so the rope item itself remains useless.

Considering characters can jump to higher platforms or use Feather Fall to drop safely from heights, most uses of a rope would be redundant anyway. The best use of a rope is simply offering it in lieu of money during trades, even though it is worth only about one single gold.

While rope is a dud as far as items in Baldur’s Gate 3 go, there are still plenty of items that are truly useful. To read more about our findings on these better items, check out our links below for more guides.