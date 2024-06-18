How to Get Skull Warrior in Anime Defenders & Value

Among the many characters available in Anime Defenders, players have been particularly interested in finding out about the Skull Warrior unit. So, let’s take a look at everything regarding how to get Skull Warrior in Anime Defenders and its value. Keep reading to find out!

How to Get Skull Warrior in Anime Defenders

The Skull Warrior is part of the Mythic units in Anime Defenders. In order to get it, you will have to use the Summons portal, much like any of the other units of the same category. You have around a 1% chance to see this unit on a random roll, much like other mythic units. So, definitely not much of a chance.

Image source: Roblox via Twinfinite

If you want to increase your chance, let’s take a better look at Anime Defenders summon portal. To significantly increase your chances of getting the Skull Warrior, you should know about the Pity system. After each summon attempt, you will see the mythic pity fill up, albeit quite slowly. After 400 summons, you will get the banner Mythic. Save this for when you see that the Skull Warrior is available on the banner, and if you do it correctly, will be able to get him.

Skull Warrior Value

The current value of the Skull Warrior in trading is 1.3k gems. If you want to get your hands on the shiny version of the Warrior, then you will have to fork over 28k gems instead. The current price is stable, so you should not see any fluctuations in the future.

If you are looking to evolve the Skull Warrior to the Skull Paladin, you will need a Skull Mask. Here is what you need in order to craft one:

28x Yellow Star Rift

6x Blue Star Rift (Blue)

4x Green Star Rift (Green)

Green Star Rift (Green) 6x Red Star Rift (Red)

2x Rainbow Star Rift (Rainbow

That’s all you need to know on how to get the Skull Warrior in Anime Defenders. For more guides on the game, check out our articles on how to get Pink Rockstar and how to get Beast Sorcerer.

