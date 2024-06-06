Sometimes, it’s not all about the damage that a unit can inflict on enemies. There’s a lot of value in units that can support the rest of your team. That is one of the reasons why many are trying to get their hands on the Legendary Pink Rockstar unit. So let’s see how to get Pink Rockstar in Anime Defenders!

How Do You Get Pink Rockstar in Anime Defenders?

The Pink Rockstar is a Legendary-tier unit in Anime Defenders, meaning the only way to obtain it is through the summon system.

Through the portal in the hub world entitled Summon, players can spend gems to try and get certain units. The Pink Rockstar has a 2% chance of being summoned when she is in the active banner, making the chances very slim. This is opposed to easier units to get of the rare and epic varieties.

To make things at least slightly easier for you, you can rely a bit on “Pity”. This is a system in place in the Summons portal that guarantees a legendary unit after you have used 50 summons. Clearly, this does not guarantee that you will get the Pink Rockstar, but at least you will be walking away with a valuable unit. Naturally, you can also decide to trade units with other players. Since this is a rare one, expect to have to spend quite a few resources to get it.

Pink Rockstar Abilities

While the Pink Rockstar is not a unit that is capable of dealing any significant damage, this is one you might want to bring with you. The Pink Rockstar can buff damage for 20% around it, lasting for twenty seconds.

But that’s not all, as for each wave the Rockstar is on your team you earn passive Yen starting from 250 per wave all the way to 7,000 in its final upgrade.

That’s all we have for you on how to get the Pink Rockstar in Anime Defenders. For more guides on the game, why not take a look at how to get Sharpshooter and get some free rewards with our Anime Defenders codes.

