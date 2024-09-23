How to Get Permafrost in Sol’s RNG

If you’re trying to use only the very best auras, you’ll definitely want to get Permafrost in Sol’s RNG. It’s one of the rarest abilities in the Roblox RPG, meaning you’ll need to invest a lot of time into the game to add it to your build. Read on to learn how to get Permafrost and what it does.

How Do You Get Permafrost in Sol’s RNG?

The only way to get the Permafrost aura in Sol’s RNG is to obtain it via the rolling mechanic. There is a one in 73,500 chance of it dropping in each roll, increasing to one in 24,500 if done in the snowy biome.

As such, your odds of ever getting Permafrost in Sol’s RNG are incredibly low. As auras go it isn’t one of the rarest in the game, but those odds are still hard to stomach. Fortunately, there are a few ways to increase your chances of getting Permafrost.

As mentioned, we’d recommend you go to the snowy biome in-game and then spamming your rolls from there. There are other items you can equip, such as the Flesh Device and Blessed Tide Gauntlet, to reduce the number of rolls before you get extra bonus luck, which boosts your odds on the subsequent roll.

You can also turn on the auto roll feature in Sol’s RNG, which effectively functions as an autoclicker. That’s free for players who join the game’s Roblox group, so it’s a great choice if you’ve got time to kill and really want to get Permafrost. Lastly, there’s an instant clicker that bypasses the aura animation entirely, but it’ll cost you 100 Robux to unlock it.

Once you’ve unlocked it, the Permafrost aura takes the shape of ice spikes that fall at your character’s feet, with a fire effect within them. As with other auras in the game, it doesn’t have an explicit gameplay benefit but instead lets you prove your worth to other players by showing off your loadout.

