How to Get Medic Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image Source: Activision

The latest plate carrier types of DMZ offer a new range of mechanics for your gear, from UAV boosts to stealth enhancements. In particular, players can get their hands on the 3-Plate Medic Vest, where they can take on the role of the team’s ultimate healer. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Medic Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where Is the Medic Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ?

DMZ’s Medic Vest can be crafted through the new Bartering system or found around the map. With this plate carrier attached, revives will be much quicker on yourself and your teammates. You can make this item with the following resources:

3 Bandages

Liquor

Watch

These materials are scattered throughout Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, and you must loot various rooms and shelves to obtain all of them. For Bandages, you can open First Aid Kits, typically found in house bathrooms. Players may also locate liquor bottles on racks, most likely in restaurants, bars, and kitchen areas.

Watches are relatively common items you can find around both maps, and you should be able to grab one quickly once you progress further in the mission. Then, players can go to a nearby Buy Station (you can ping its map icon) and select the Barter section to begin crafting.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Players may obtain the Medic Vest through the standard looting mechanics, especially when searching through a fallen opponent’s gear. But, if you want a sure way of getting it, it’s best to look for the bartering items to craft it at the Buy Station.

That does it for our guide on how to get the Medic Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including where to find Gold Skulls.

