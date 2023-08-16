How to Get Icy Helve in BG3 (& What It’s Used For)

In CRPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3, there are tons of items to hoover up and collect. Some are incredibly helpful, while others are about as useful as a concrete life vest. The Icy Helve definitely falls into the former category as they have an important use. So, for those wondering how to get an Icy Helve in Baldur’s Gate 3 and are curious as to what it’s used for, you’ve come to the perfect place. Let’s get down to business, shall we?

How to Get an Icy Helve in BG3

As you make your way through the western area of the Underdark in Act 1, you’ll soon come across a Beholder that has petrified some Drows. One of the unlucky folks who has been turned to stone is called Dhourn, and as you face off against the floating eyeball, the Beholder will start de-petrifying the aforementioned Drows, though they’ll awaken hostile against you.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Essentially, if you want the Icy Helve, you can either kill Dhourn and loot it from his body or pickpocket him to get the precious item. If you don’t get it at this stage, there’s a possibility that you may never find one as he disappears from this location after you rest and we’re unsure whether he’ll return later on in your quest.

What Is an Icy Helve in BG3?

The Icy Helve is a unique crafting component that weighs 2kg and is worth 70 Gold Coins. While it is quite a lucrative item to sell, we’d highly recommend not selling this item as it’s very useful and hard to come by.

Its in-game description reads: “The ice-cold handle of what once must have been a staff. A single screw sticks out from the top.”

What Is an Icy Helve Used For?

Specifically, the Icy Helve is one of three key ingredients that are needed to craft the legendary Mourning Frost Staff. The other two components and where to find them is as follows:

Icy Crystal — Dropped by Filro the Forgotten nearby the Sussur Tree (X: -51, Y:-150)

— Dropped by Filro the Forgotten nearby the Sussur Tree (X: -51, Y:-150) Icy Metal — Looted from the body of a Drow in the Myconid Colony vault. (X: 50, Y: -75)

Once you’ve obtained all three ingredients, combine all of them to create the powerful Mourning Frost Staff.

What Is the Mourning Frost Staff?

This very rare staff is worth 770 Gold Coins, weighs 1.8kg and boasts the Heart of Ice and Insidious Cold effects. The former deals an additional 1 damage to Cold attacks, while the latter potentially inflicts Chilled on targets. Elsewhere, the Mourning Frost Staff possesses the Ray of Frost cantrip and the Topple action. In short, it’s one of the most powerful staffs in Act 1.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed light on how to get an Icy Helve in Baldur’s Gate 3 and what it’s used for. For more, here’s how to repair a broken Moon Lantern and how to destroy the rocks in the Grymforge. For everything else, keep it locked at Twinfinite.