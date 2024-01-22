Need some tips on how to get Beautiful Flower in Palworld? This specific crafting item is only required for one or two recipes in the hit survival game, but actually finding it is no walk in the park. We’ll show you the best ways to get it, while also breaking down its uses.

How to Get Palworld Beautiful Flower

The Beautiful Flower is an especially tricky ingredient to find in Palworld. While you might expect it to appear in the wild, instead you need to find and defeat a select few Pals. As per the Paldex, these are as follows:

Ribbuny

Evidently, only a select few of the Pals we’ve sighted so far actually have the ability to drop a Beautiful Flower. Also, bear in mind that there isn’t a 100% guaranteed drop rate for this specific item upon killing a Ribbuny, so you’ll likely need to farm a few.

Simply hunt down a Ribbuny by checking its most common habitats, as you can see in the map below. Defeat them in the wild using your weapons, then run over to automatically collect two Beautiful Flowers.

How to Use Beautiful Flower in Palworld

There are two key items that require the Beautiful Flower in Palworld. These are as follows:

Strange Juice

Suspicious Juice

To craft either of these recipes, you’ll require the Medieval Medicine Workbench. Both are crucial consumables for your Pals, increasing their sanity and work speed. If you’ve found yourself unsatisfied with your companions’ efforts, then hunting down a Beautiful Flower to whip up these juices is a no-brainer.

That’s all for our guide to the Beautiful Flower in Palworld. For more guides, brush up on how to farm Bones and how to hatch eggs faster. We’ve also got an article on how to move items in Palworld.