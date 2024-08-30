Wondering how to get Anime Royale early access? This hugely hyped Roblox experience from Reaper 2 developer Yakrus has recently launched – but it’s not publicly available for just anybody to play. Let’s take a look at what you need to do in order to start playing early.

How Do You Get Early Access to Anime Royale?

The only way to get Anime Royale early access is by boosting the game’s official Discord server. This enters you into a competition, where you may get the chance to play the game in this pre-release period.

All you need to do is join the Anime Royale Discord by following this link. Then, head to the dedicated ‘booster’ channel and go to your Discord profile, following the Server Boost menu and selecting this server specifically. In theory, with that done your name will appear in that channel, leading to the devs providing you early access.

That said, there’s only a short wait until you can access Anime Royale without forking out for a server boost. The game will release publicly on August 31, accessible to everyone on Roblox for free. If you can hang on for just one day longer, you’ll be able to play the game without spending a penny.

If you’ve paid for a boost but still haven’t got access, we’d recommend leaving a message on the game’s Roblox group wall. Many players have noted here that they’ve boosted, so it could be a good way of getting the devs’ attention.

