How to Get All Weapons in Alan Wake 2

Outfitting your arsenal of weapons, as both Saga Anderson and Alan Wake, is critical in Alan Wake 2. Besides the weapons they have from the beginning, there are actually several more for each to unlock throughout their respective story halves. Not all are automatically earned, so players must be aware of the missable ones throughout the story. If you want to do some real damage, you’ll need to unlock all Alan Wake 2 weapons.

Be aware there are also some possible spoilers below.

How to Get Every Weapon in Alan Wake 2

There are nine total weapons to collect in the story to get the All Accounted For trophy/achievement. At launch, this trophy/achievement was bugged, but that has since been fixed and should unlock upon getting the last weapon as Alan Wake or Saga Anderson. The list below gives a possible order in which you will find these weapons in the game. This way, you can follow it as you go.

I didn’t swap to Alan Wake until the end of Saga’s story when the game made me, so the Double-Barreled Shotgun (second instance) could be the last weapon you collect.

Pistol (Saga’s Story)

You start with this pistol, and it will be in your inventory right as the game starts, and you take control of Saga. You won’t be able to draw and aim it until you’re back in Cauldron Lake.

Sawed-Off Shotgun (Saga’s Story)

On return to Cauldron Lake as Saga, you’ll need to get into the General Store to find Nightingale’s Heart. On the other side of the room, from the heart in a cooler, will be the Sawed-Off Shotgun case. You can open it with the combination 739. You won’t have any shotgun ammo when you initially find it, but there should be plenty around leading up to the Nightingale fight.

Alan’s Revolver (Saga’s Story)

While he doesn’t start with the Revolver immediately like Saga does, you must pick it up to advance the story. In comparison with Saga, Alan Wake doesn’t get as many weapons.

Crossbow (Saga’s Story)

On your way up the path out of Watery towards Coffee World, you’ll pass by the Hunting Shack. There is a Cult Stash outside that contains the Crossbow, which you can unlock with the combination 527.

Double-Barreled Shotgun (Alan’s Story)

After you take control of Alan Wake following the siege on the Lodge, the Double-Barreled Shotgun will be right outside on the ground for you to collect before you continue into the woods. You won’t be keeping this for long, and the one you find later is the permanent one.

Flare Gun (Alan’s Story)

You’ll find this automatically as you progress through the huge concert section during Alan Wake’s story. Don’t use it during this section, as there are too many enemies, and the ammo for the Flare Gun is precious. You can easily run past enemies and progress to the next section without fighting.

Double-Barreled Shotgun (Alan’s Story)

As you try to get into the Oceanview Hotel, there will be a rooftop bar that gives you the door code on the menu board if the light is on. If you then turn the light back off while inside the bar, you can collect the Bouble-Barreled Shotgun from where the menu board was.

Hunting Rifle (Saga’s Story)

Once you unlock the Security Room Computer in the Wellness Center, you can access the emails. One will be a riddle to help the Hunting Rifle’s owner find the doorknob to get into the room. You can find the doorknob yourself in the Nurse’s Station, and it fits on the door right next to where you first entered the Security Room. The Hunting Rifle will be on the wall in the back of the room.

Pump-Action Shotgun (Saga’s Story)

When you return to Bright Falls after the Valhalla Nursing Home, your next objective will be heading to the Sheriff’s Station. You’ll have to fight one Taken inside, and then Agent Estevez will give you the key to the stairway to get to the morgue. Instead of going that way, turn and walk down the hall to the double doors. Inside that room will be the Pump-Action Shotgun in a case on the wall. It can be unlocked with the code 723.

