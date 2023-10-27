Alan Wake 2 Wellness Center Security Computer Password

In Alan Wake 2, players are often advised to keep an eye on their surroundings, as these areas can often hide clues as to where to go next. For players having trouble unlocking a certain computer, this is how to get the Wellness Center Security Computer password in Alan Wake 2.

Much like many other doors you’re trying to unlock in the game, you want to have a look around the surrounding environment to find what you’re looking for.

Getting the Wellness Center Security Computer Password in Alan Wake 2

Image Source: 505 Games via Twinfinite

Once players get Saga to this location, they might be wondering just how to get into the security computer to get to the next area. Thankfully, the FBI investigator is more than alert enough to point out an important clue lying around.

Keep an eye out for a particular journal near the computer, which will see Saga remark that the writer is fond of using European-style dates in writing and that both entries are related to the month of August.

Image Source: 505 Games via Twinfinite

Now, check the calendar nearby, and more specifically, the month of August 2023. There will be two days circled, but we are looking for August 17. Armed now with two possible options, go back to the security computer and enter the code using the European style of writing dates.

The correct code to enter will be 170823 to get the Wellness Center Security Computer Password right.

This will enable players to get into the computer without too much of a fuss and allows Saga to continue her descent into the madness of Alan Wake 2.

And there you go, the solution of how to get the Wellness Center Security Computer password in Alan Wake 2. For more help on the game, please check out the related content below for other guides, or search Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.