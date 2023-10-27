Alan Wake 2 Hunting Shack Cult Stash Combination Solution

Cult Stashes typically don’t offer much besides ammo or a few offensive items. However, the Hunting Shack Cult Stash gives players a new weapon if they can figure out the puzzle. Seeing as the prize is so grand, there’s a bit of a trick to figuring it out.

Hunting Shack Cult Stash Puzzle Solution

Location

As the name of the Cult Stash might give away, you’ll find it at the Hunting Shack in the Watery area. You’ll pass by it on the way to Coffee World.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Though the map isn’t always easy to navigate, there is only one real path to go, so you likely won’t be able to miss the Hunting Shack. It also serves as a break room once you turn on the generator outside.

Cult Stash Combination

Unlike the usual Cult Stashes, this one doesn’t offer a hint. Instead, the note on top is just there to tell players what’s hidden inside the box. It says, “Hey, if you take the crossbow out, put it back in the stash when you’re done.”

The surrounding area shows a few targets with crossbow bolts sticking out. This might not look like it, but this is the true hint.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

The combination is based on the number of crossbow bolts in each number. In this instance, there was one in 5, two in 2, and three in 7. So, the answer is 527. As you might expect, opening it gets Saga the crossbow.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Due to the reward, all players should get to the Hunting Shack Cult Stash as soon as possible. Though the crossbow isn’t great when outnumbered, it is excellent at picking off enemies in the distance. Check out our links below for more Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash and weapon guides.