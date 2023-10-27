Alan Wake 2 Coffee World Ferris Wheel Cult Stash Combination Solution

Following a break in which players take on the role of Alan Wake in a massive nightmare, it’s back to Saga’s story. After venturing through one forest, she journeys outside Bright Falls into the town of Watery.

This town holds many secrets, including a creepy amusement park called Coffee World with a new set of Cult Stashes. The first Cult Stash is right next to a coffee cup Ferris Wheel.

Ferris Wheel Cult Stash

Cult Stash Location

To get to Cofee World, you have to take the winding road up from Watery. It’s not a long trek, and I recommend you stop at the Hunting Shack. After you continue on your way, you’ll eventually end up at a Break Room before entering the actual park. All you need to do from here is follow the path up to the Ferris Wheel, which you truly can’t miss. Though fitting with the theme, this ride is called the Slow Roaster.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Cult Stash Hint

As with many boxes, a piece of paper on the lid hints at how to solve the puzzle. For this one, it is a circular arrow and the words “ONLY STRIPED CUPS.”

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

This means the puzzle will only use the blue and white striped cups, and each cup has a number.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Cult Stash Combination

This puzzle can be tricky, considering figuring out the number you’ll see first is hard. However, you have to think of the wheel as a clock. The first striped cup is 1, and the remaining cups occur three spaces apart at 4 and 7. Going by clockwise order, that makes the combination 147.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

This isn’t the only Cult Stash in Coffee World, either. You’ll find the next one behind the Huotari Well. For the rest of the Alan Wake 2 stashes, check out our links below so their puzzles don’t stop you from solving the major mystery.